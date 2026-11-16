'YUN MIN SOO's Son' Yoon Hoo Enters Prestigious U.S. University Without Private Tutoring: 'Didn't Attend Cram School; Learned Everything at School' (PSICK Show)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer YUN MIN SOO opened up about everything from why he readily agreed to his son Yoon Hoo studying in the United States to his own distinctive educational philosophy.

On the 15th, a video from the PSICK Show titled “Yoon Hoo asks YUN MIN SOO where he’s going now” was released on the YouTube channel Psick Univ. YUN MIN SOO and his son Yoon Hoo appeared together in the video, sharing updates on their lives and speaking candidly about a range of topics, including school, studying abroad and music.

Yoon Hoo demonstrated an impressive command of English. Lee Yong-ju asked, “Your English is excellent. How did you study it?” Yoon Hoo explained, “I was in the United States for two years for college.”

The other members then asked skeptically, “Was that it after two years?” and wondered whether he might have received private tutoring on the side. YUN MIN SOO said, “No private tutoring. English was something he learned at school.” Yoon Hoo also said that he had attended an international school in Korea and stressed, “I didn’t go to cram schools.” In other words, he built his English skills through school classes rather than separate cram-school instruction.

They also talked about his life studying in the United States. When Lee Yong-ju asked, “You went to study in the United States; what was life like there?”, Yoon Hoo expressed his gratitude, saying, “Thanks to my parents, I had so many experiences.” He recalled, “I made friends, ate local food, studied hard, formed all kinds of relationships—everything was valuable.”

When Jung Jae-hyung asked, “Why did you go to the United States instead of Korea?”, Yoon Hoo replied, “When I was attending an international school, I was thinking about going to the United States, and my father readily agreed.”

YUN MIN SOO explained why he agreed to his son studying abroad, saying, “Because otherwise, he wouldn’t get the chance to experience it.” It was not simply a choice aimed at academic achievement; he valued the many experiences and opportunities for challenges that can only be enjoyed in one’s youth. His educational outlook was evident: he wanted his son to leave familiar surroundings, face challenges on his own in a wider world and grow.

YUN MIN SOO also drew attention by sharing his own educational philosophy. He said he had thought about what boys need to get by in life, and shared his conviction: “I thought about what matters for men in life: language, an instrument, and a sport they can be good at. If you do well in just those three, you can live a good life.”

As a child, Yoon Hoo first became known to the public by appearing alongside his father, YUN MIN SOO, on the MBC variety show “Dad! Where Are We Going?” He was much loved for his adorable appearance at the time, and has since grown up considerably and enrolled at the University of North Carolina in the United States. Recently, following in his father’s footsteps, he has also pursued a career as a singer and continued to chart a new course. There is growing interest in what lies ahead for Yoon Hoo as he forges his own path while balancing his studies and music career.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.