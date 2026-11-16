“I’ll Disappear,” Ahn Young-mi Suddenly Goes Missing During a Group Retreat, Throwing the ‘SNL’ Cast Into Chaos

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Ahn Young-mi shares a hair-raising story about suddenly disappearing during a group retreat.

Set to be released on the 16th, “What Happens When Three Comedians Get Together? Season 2” (hereafter “Gaesemo Season 2”) brings together Jung Sang-hoon, Ahn Young-mi and Kwon Hyuk-soo, who have stayed close over the years through “SNL,” for candid conversation and fantastic chemistry.

On this episode of “Gaesemo,” the story of Ahn Young-mi’s disappearance will be revealed for the first time. Jung Sang-hoon says that, in the past, Ahn suddenly disappeared while they were enjoying drinks at a retreat with the “SNL” cast, causing quite a commotion. Kwon Hyuk-soo recalls the incident, saying, “The best clown, who makes the whole nation laugh, must have felt lonely.”

Ahn Young-mi also shares how, while talking on the phone with her then-boyfriend, now her husband, she said, “I’m going to disappear,” and took off down a country road without a plan. The other members then caused a commotion of their own, running all over the place looking for her. There is growing interest in what really happened when Ahn’s disappearance turned everything upside down.

More hair-raising behind-the-scenes stories from “SNL”’s live broadcasts follow. Ahn Young-mi shares an incident in which she got angry at the production staff just before a live show, while Jung Sang-hoon brings up the time Kim Jun-hyun suddenly left his spot during a broadcast. Kwon Hyuk-soo also recounts how he got through a crisis after forgetting his lines with help from his senior colleagues. The unpredictable situations the three encountered and the clever ways they handled them are expected to bring plenty of laughs.

Kwon Hyuk-soo’s exceptional acting chops also draw attention. Having worked on “SNL” for a long time, he confidently says, “If there are no props, I have to become a prop, too, so I can do anything,” adding that he can act as anything from a stone or an animal to a prop. When the production staff ask him on the spot to act like a stone, he performs a range of roles, from a stone to a boulder and a pebble. Even Jung Sang-hoon, watching him, exclaims, “You look like a performance artist,” raising anticipation for Kwon’s outlandish performance.

The story of how Jung Sang-hoon took over as a radio DJ and even ended up in tears will also be revealed. Jung once hosted “Date at Two” for a week in Ahn Young-mi’s place, and recounts how he burst into tears during his last broadcast. Ahn cannot hide her bewilderment, asking, “Wasn’t it just a week?” Jung’s unusual story of bidding an emotional farewell after just one week sparks curiosity.

“Gaesemo” is a talk show that grew out of Song Eun-yi’s idea and captures comedians’ unfiltered conversations and natural rapport. The sixth episode of “Gaesemo Season 2,” featuring the close-friend chemistry Jung Sang-hoon, Ahn Young-mi and Kwon Hyuk-soo have built over many years and their unpredictable banter, will be released on the VIVO TV YouTube channel on the 16th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.