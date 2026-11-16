Hosun Lee Donates All 100.9 Million Won in Condolence Money After His Mother's Passing: “Love Is the Only Answer”

Photo courtesy of Good Neighbors

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Professor Hosun Lee, who works as a counseling expert, touched many by donating all the condolence money he received at his mother's funeral to help young people in need.

Good Neighbors, an NGO specializing in children's rights, announced on the 16th that Professor Hosun Lee had donated all 100.9 million won in condolence money received during the funeral last month for his mother, the late Pastor Kim Jeong-hwa.

The donations will support young people preparing for independent living after their period of care ends, having lived in child welfare facilities or foster homes. The plan is to help them establish a financial foundation and provide emotional support so they can adjust to society with stability.

Professor Hosun Lee had been steadily involved in supporting young people preparing for independent living even before this donation. He has continued providing related support through Good Neighbors since 2025, and in January this year he also donated the quiz prize money he received as a contestant on the tvN variety show You Quiz on the Block.

Then, last June, he joined Good Neighbors' major-donor group, The Neighbors Club, continuing his commitment to sharing.

A special piece of news was also shared this time, honoring the late mother's wishes. Professor Lee's mother, Pastor Kim Jeong-hwa, is set to be listed as the 76th member of Good Neighbors' legacy donors' group, The Neighbors Legacy Club. The family's love and spirit of sharing will thus be passed on to the next generation as well.

Professor Hosun Lee shared heartfelt thoughts as he remembered his mother. He recalled the life of sharing she led, saying, “My mother never stopped learning, and she never hesitated to help and serve neighbors in need.”

He went on to say, “Remembering my mother's teaching that ‘Love is the only answer,’ I want to carry that love forward by sharing it with my neighbors.” He expressed his intention to practice the values of love and consideration that his mother had emphasized throughout her life.

Good Neighbors also expressed its gratitude. Secretary-General Jeon Miseon said, “We thank Professor Lee and his family for carrying on the late mother's spirit of sharing even amid their grief,” adding that the organization would work to ensure the family's tribute to the deceased reaches young people preparing for independent living as tangible hope.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.