Wedding No-Show, Then Debt Questions for Pregnant Daughter-in-Law... 'Haenyeo Couple' in Severe Mother-in-Law–Daughter-in-Law Conflict

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] The full story behind the mother-in-law-daughter-in-law conflict involving the 'haenyeo couple' will be revealed.

A 'haenyeo couple' in their third year of marriage, caught between dreams and reality, will appear on episode 191 of MBC's Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell (hereafter, Marriage Hell), airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, November 16. The wife claims that her husband is the reason her dream of becoming a haenyeo is at risk of being dashed, while the husband counters that the family has been destabilized by his wife's poor financial sense. What exactly happened between the two as they blame each other?

That day, the wife reveals that a huge debt arose from something her husband did without telling her. She says she could have continued working as a haenyeo if not for her husband's decision, but that it has even blocked her dream. The husband, meanwhile, says he feels unfairly blamed by his wife's claim that he alone was responsible for all their problems, countering, "Half of my debt is your responsibility."

The husband also criticizes his wife for having "no financial sense," citing her talk of overseas trips and international schools without considering their means. Even more astonishing is that the wife, too, was once saddled with a huge debt. The MCs cannot hide their surprise at the story of how both spouses ended up with debts that were difficult to manage. The couple's financial disagreements even spilled over into conflict between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. The wife claims that when she was six months pregnant, her mother-in-law came to their home without contacting her and confronted her about her husband's debt, making a shocking remark.

The wounds that built up during the marriage process also come to light. The wife claims that her in-laws postponed the meeting between the two families twice and even opposed the wedding just two months before it was to take place. In the end, her father-in-law did not attend the wedding, but never once apologized to her or her parents. The wife, who later cut off contact with her in-laws, says she has never shown them the child, even after the child was born, drawing sympathy.

What is the full story behind the 'haenyeo couple's' severe mother-in-law-daughter-in-law conflict? The shocking story of the 'haenyeo couple' will be revealed on episode 191 of MBC's Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell, airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, November 16.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.