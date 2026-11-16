'Full-Term' Baek Jin-kyung Classified as High-Risk Due to Low Amniotic Fluid: 'Told to Go to the Emergency Department, Nearly Had a Heart Attack'

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Baek Jin-kyung, known as an “honorary Briton,” said she had been classified as a high-risk pregnant woman.

On the 15th, a video titled “I’m Going to Have a Baby and Come Back, Friends” was posted on Baek Jin-kyung’s YouTube channel.

Baek Jin-kyung, who is at full term, said this would be her last vlog before giving birth. “I’m past 34 weeks and 2 days pregnant, and I think I might have a C-section at around 37 weeks. My amniotic fluid is very low. If 5 cm is considered the lower limit of normal, mine measured 4.9 cm. I had it checked again, and it came to around 6.7 cm, so my amniotic fluid level still isn’t particularly high. I was classified as high-risk, and they recommended a C-section. In the UK, they hardly ever do C-sections. They recommend one if the mother is high-risk or the baby isn’t coming out, and they recommended one for me,” she said, expressing her concerns.

Baek Jin-kyung voiced her disappointment with the UK’s obstetric care system, saying, “The people who do ultrasounds are very matter-of-fact. Even when my amniotic fluid was low, they dryly asked, ‘Are you losing amniotic fluid?’ When I said no, they told me at the end to go straight to the emergency department. My heart nearly stopped then.”

After visiting the hospital, Baek Jin-kyung admitted, “I’m going back next week, and they say that if the amniotic fluid level still hasn’t improved and there’s a problem, they may have to schedule surgery that very day and deliver the baby early.”

Baek Jin-kyung’s delivery date has also been set. She said, “My surgery date has been set. It’s either the 18th or the 25th. I’ll have an ultrasound on the 16th to check how things are going, and then it’ll be done on the 18th or the 25th.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.