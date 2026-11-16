YUN MIN SOO Says Son Yoon Hoo’s Appearance Fees Are Managed Separately: “Assets Are Kept Separate” (Psick Show)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer YUN MIN SOO drew attention after revealing that he does not get involved in managing his son Yoon Hoo’s assets.

A video from “The Psick Show,” titled “Yoon Hoo Asks YUN MIN SOO Where He Is Going Now,” was released on the YouTube channel “Psick Univ” on the 15th. YUN MIN SOO and his son Yoon Hoo appeared together in the video, showing off their witty banter and sharing updates on their lives.

Yoon Hoo first shared an update on his life. He joked, “I’m 21 now. My height is 178 cm in the morning and 176 cm in the evening. I have a herniated disc...” drawing laughter.

When Lee Yong-ju praised him, saying, “Yoon Hoo is handsome. He has a small face, too,” Yoon Hoo quipped, “I’m more handsome than my dad, right?”

Lee Yong-ju then brought up YUN MIN SOO’s flamboyant outfit and pointed out, “You’re more handsome than your father, but you don’t have Chrome Hearts.” Jung Jae-hyung chimed in, “Your father came decked out in jewelry, while Yoon Hoo came looking neat.”

YUN MIN SOO described his son’s fashion, saying, “My son has a dandy style.” Kim Min-su then asked Yoon Hoo, “Does your father style you?” YUN MIN SOO replied, “Something like that.” In other words, he personally takes care of his son’s appearance.

The conversation naturally turned to Yoon Hoo’s private life and asset management. Kim Min-su asked, “Does your father manage everything for you—your private life or your finances?” YUN MIN SOO replied, “Asset management is separate,” drawing attention.

While he gets involved in his son’s clothes and styling, the financial side is managed separately. Now that Yoon Hoo, who has been loved by the public through television appearances since childhood, is an adult, it seems his independence in managing his assets is being respected.

As a child, Yoon Hoo became known to the public after appearing with his father, YUN MIN SOO, on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s variety show “Dad! Where Are We Going?” He was much loved for his innocent and lovable personality, and has since grown into a 21-year-old young man. Recently, he has continued to stay active, appearing on the dating show for celebrity offspring “When Our Kids Fall in Love” and meeting viewers.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.