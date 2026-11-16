JTBC Ultimately Gives Up Olympic Broadcasting Rights... Terminates Contract With IOC, Saying “Difficult to Keep the Business Going Due to Rehabilitation Proceedings”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] JTBC has ultimately terminated its Olympic broadcasting rights contract with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). While undergoing corporate rehabilitation proceedings, the company decided to ease the burden of enormous rights fees and focus on normalizing its management.

JTBC issued an official statement on the 16th, saying, “As it has become difficult to continue our Olympic broadcasting business due to rehabilitation proceedings, our broadcasting rights contract with the IOC has been terminated.”

JTBC had initially secured exclusive domestic broadcasting rights to the Summer and Winter Olympic Games scheduled to take place from 2026 to 2032. It also had exclusive broadcast rights to the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics held this past February.

However, large-scale spending on broadcasting rights, a slump in the advertising market and rising broadcasting production costs all piled up, increasing the financial burden. JTBC, which ultimately entered rehabilitation proceedings, has now also terminated its broadcasting rights contract with the IOC.

JTBC explained, “JTBC, which is pursuing an M&A before its rehabilitation plan is approved, received approval from the rehabilitation court this past October and is proceeding with the follow-up steps.”

The purpose of terminating the contract is to improve its financial structure.

JTBC said, “This contract termination has eliminated financial uncertainty and enabled us to establish a stable foundation for management.” Non-operating losses resulting from the termination will be reflected in its third-quarter filing. The specific costs will be determined in accordance with the rehabilitation plan to be approved in the future.

JTBC also emphasized that its recent operating performance has been improving. It reported an operating profit of 1.7 billion won in August and said it expects an operating profit of around 3 billion won in September as well.

JTBC said, “By accounting for the losses anticipated under the rehabilitation process, we will resolve funding uncertainty and continue the upward trend in operating profit based on our core business.”

Previously, JTBC declared a default after failing to repay, by the due date this past June, 20.6 billion won in asset-backed borrowings. Subsequently, five affiliates, including JoongAng Holdings, the holding company of JoongAng Group, as well as JTBC, ContentreeJoongAng Corp., Megabox JoongAng Co., Ltd. and JoongAng P&I, applied for corporate rehabilitation proceedings.

The Seoul Bankruptcy Court decided to commence rehabilitation proceedings for JTBC this past August. At the time, the court cited large expenditures over a short period due to Olympic broadcasting rights fees and worsening conditions in the broadcasting market as major causes of the financial crisis.

The sale process aimed at normalizing management has also gathered pace.

JTBC issued a sale notice on the 9th and began seeking a new owner. It plans to pursue a merger and acquisition (M&A) before approval of its rehabilitation plan and select a preferred bidder in January next year.

JTBC once touted securing exclusive Olympic broadcasting rights as a core business. Now that it has ultimately terminated its contract with the IOC, attention is also focused on how domestic broadcasting rights for future Olympic Games will be reorganized.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.