Announcer Lim Hyun-ju Leaves MBC After 13 Years, Announces Move to Freelance Work: “Exploring the Unknown Possibilities Within Me Outside the Company”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Announcer Lim Hyun-ju is leaving MBC, where she worked for 13 years and eight months. After much deliberation, she chose a new challenge and said she intends to explore her potential outside the company.

On the 16th, Announcer Lim Hyun-ju announced her resignation herself through her account, saying, “I’m leaving MBC, the Announcers’ Department.”

She began, “It took me quite a while to decide to leave the company I joined in March 2013 and worked at for 13 years and eight months. I thought I might regret the road not taken, whatever decision I made, so I asked myself over and over: How do you want to live from now on?”

She went on to share how she felt about deciding to leave: “Having experienced so much over a long time as a member of an organization, I decided it was time to explore the world outside the company and the unknown possibilities within me. It took a lot of courage to make that decision, but once I decided to follow where my heart led, I found myself wondering what I had been so afraid of.”

As she left a workplace she had been part of for so long, she also shared her special feelings about the departure. Announcer Lim Hyun-ju said, “A little while ago, while packing up my things at my desk, I found several notes. They were records I wrote on days when I wanted so badly to do well as an announcer and presenter, but that thirst remained unquenched. I also found scripts from various assignments that I had kept for a long time. I think those times will sustain me going forward.”

She added, “I may be shaken a lot, but perhaps the resilience I’ve gained from losing my way and moving forward, from being frustrated and getting back up, will let me try anything,” expressing her resolve to make a fresh start with the experience she has built up over the years.

She also remembered her colleagues with affection. She expressed her gratitude, saying, “I’m grateful to my colleagues who gave me warmth until the very end. The time I spent working and learning alongside such wonderful colleagues was truly a great stroke of luck. These days, I really feel the truth of the saying, ‘You leave the company, but the people remain.’”

She is expected to continue her broadcasting work after leaving the company. Announcer Lim Hyun-ju said, “I hope to continue standing in front of a microphone wherever I am. I’ll also be open to new encounters and offers,” expressing her intention to continue working as a broadcaster.

She also added, “At the same time, I want to take on, one by one, the challenges I’ve carried in my heart. I hope to have a little more fun in life. I’m curious myself about what I’ll become in the future.” She is determined to step outside the set mold and take on, one by one, new challenges she has long held in her heart.

Announcer Lim Hyun-ju joined MBC in 2013 as part of its 32nd open recruitment class and worked as a presenter on various programs. She also made headlines for breaking with established conventions, including presenting the news while wearing glasses.

She married British-born writer Daniel Tudor in February 2023 and welcomed her first daughter in October that year. Then, last February, she gave birth to her second daughter and became a mother of two. There is much interest in what new path Announcer Lim Hyun-ju will take after leaving MBC, where she worked for more than 13 years, having balanced family life with her broadcasting career.

Full text of Announcer Lim Hyun-ju’s post

I’m leaving MBC, the Announcers’ Department.

It took me quite a while to decide to leave the company I joined in March 2013 and worked at for 13 years and eight months. I thought I might regret the road not taken, whatever decision I made, so I asked myself over and over: How do you want to live from now on?

Having experienced so much over a long time as a member of an organization, I decided it was time to explore the world outside the company and the unknown possibilities within me.

It took a lot of courage to make that decision, but once I decided to follow where my heart led, I found myself wondering what I had been so afraid of.

A little while ago, while packing up my things at my desk, I found several notes. They were records I wrote on days when I wanted so badly to do well as an announcer and presenter, but that thirst remained unquenched. I also found scripts from various assignments that I had kept for a long time. I think those times will sustain me going forward. I may be shaken a lot, but perhaps the resilience I’ve gained from losing my way and moving forward, from being frustrated and getting back up, will let me try anything.

I’m grateful to my colleagues who gave me warmth until the very end. The time I spent working and learning alongside such wonderful colleagues was truly a great stroke of luck. These days, I really feel the truth of the saying, “You leave the company, but the people remain.”

I hope to continue standing in front of a microphone wherever I am. I’ll also be open to new encounters and offers. At the same time, I want to take on, one by one, the challenges I’ve carried in my heart. I hope to have a little more fun in life. I’m curious myself about what I’ll become in the future.

#IWasMBCAnnouncerLimHyun-ju

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.