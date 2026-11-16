Kim Ji-soo Opens a Travel Agency in Prague... Even Guides Tours Herself, “Chooses a New Life”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Actress Kim Ji-soo will reveal her double life between Korea and Prague.

The new variety show Because I’m Solo 2, which premieres on December 7, brings together original MC and broadcaster Shin Dong-yup and new MC and actress Jo Yoon-hee. Actress Clara Lee has also confirmed her appearance as a “Solo Sister,” drawing considerable attention. With trusted-on-screen actors Kim Ji-soo and Yui joining the cast as well, anticipation for the premiere is growing.

Kim Ji-soo will reveal her “double life” between Seoul and Prague for the first time on Because I’m Solo 2. The trusted-on-screen actress recently made headlines when she announced that she had established a travel agency in Prague, Czech Republic. Kim has built a singular career with impressive performances in dramas and films, but in Prague she is living a new life, running her own travel agency. Viewers can expect a fresh kind of entertainment from her as a travel agency owner who does it all herself, from planning trips and preparing tours to guiding clients.

More than anything, Kim Ji-soo’s story is compelling because a solo trip led her to a new life. Her story—starting with a trip on her own, forming a connection with Prague, and choosing a new life running her own travel agency—resonates with the idea at the heart of Because I’m Solo 2: “a life made possible by being alone.”

Yui, known for her healthy glow, is also set to share an honest look at her solo life on Because I’m Solo 2, adding to the anticipation. A former girl-group member who has established herself as a versatile actress, Yui has recently displayed athletic prowess on a par with Taereung athletes and an iron-strong physique, making her presence impossible to replace.

Yui, who is preparing for a Fitness Race competition, has kept up focused training for four months. She recently drew admiration by revealing body composition test results showing a “19% body fat percentage and 23.9 kg of skeletal muscle mass.” Interest is already building in the real-life solo routine she will share as someone who fears no limits and gives her all in everything she does.

The production team said, “The candid solo lives of Kim Ji-soo and Yui, who are filling their lives in their own ways, will offer viewers fresh entertainment, a sense of connection and inspiration.” They added, “We hope you’ll tune in to the premiere of Because I’m Solo 2, where you can discover the down-to-earth charms and surprising everyday lives of the ‘Solo Sisters.’”

The new SBS Plus and E Channel variety show Because I’m Solo 2, featuring Kim Ji-soo, Yui and Clara Lee as “Solo Sisters,” with Shin Dong-yup and Jo Yoon-hee as MCs, premieres on Monday, December 7.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.