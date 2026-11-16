Park Myung-soo Shares Candid Views on Overseas Travel Variety Shows: “Who Would Watch Celebrities Go Abroad Just to Have Fun?”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Park Myung-soo shared his candid views on travel variety shows that show celebrities simply having fun overseas.

Singer Lee Mu-jin appeared as a guest on KBS Cool FM’s “Park Myung-soo’s Radio Show,” which aired on the 16th.

That day, Park Myung-soo introduced Lee Mu-jin, who had appeared alongside him on seasons 2 and 3 of MBC every1’s variety show “The Great Guide,” as “the variety world’s adopted son,” revealing their particularly close friendship.

The two also shared behind-the-scenes stories from filming “The Great Guide.” Lee Mu-jin said, “I told them I wanted to stop exploring remote areas and go to a resort, but no one on the production team paid any attention.”

Park Myung-soo shared his candid view, asking, “Would viewers watch celebrities go abroad and do nothing but have fun?” He added, “Even if you’re having fun, there has to be a reason.” Lee Mu-jin agreed, saying, “Of course, that’s just my personal wish. I don’t think I’d watch it either,” drawing laughs.

The two also recalled the hardships they faced during filming. Lee Mu-jin said, “You can laugh about it once it’s over, but it was really hard at the time. Doesn’t everything become a memory as time passes?” Park Myung-soo chimed in, “It was really hard back then.”

Lee Mu-jin also said frankly, “Since it wasn’t just a trip and we had to act as guides, I didn’t get much time to sleep,” adding, “Having to memorize information I didn’t know well and explain it perfectly wasn’t a good fit for me as a musician.”

He named Ethiopia as the most difficult filming location. Recalling the experience, Park Myung-soo exclaimed, “It felt like my whole body was completely out of sync.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.