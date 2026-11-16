Famous Entertainer Put Home Worth 10 Billion Won in Wife's Name Before Sexual Assault Trial... Company Funds Also Suspected of Being Moved

British comedian-turned-broadcaster Russell Brand. The Associated Press (AP)/Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] It has emerged that Russell Brand (51), a British comedian-turned-broadcaster, transferred ownership of a luxury mansion worth more than 10 billion won into his wife's name ahead of his trial for rape and sexual assault. With civil damages claims by female victims expected to follow the sex-crime convictions, suspicions arose that he may have moved assets out of reach.

The British newspaper the Daily Mail reported that, after recently reviewing property registry documents, it found that Brand had transferred ownership of a mansion near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire, England, from his sole name to his wife Laura Gallacher (39) last September (local time).

Brand bought the mansion in 2016 for about £3.35 million (about 5.9 billion won). The six-bedroom home sits by a river and features extensive gardens, a swimming pool and a private cinema. The couple reportedly spent a considerable sum on extensive renovations.

Local real estate experts estimate its current market value at around £6 million (about 10.6 billion won).

The transfer of ownership took place about a month before Brand's sex-crime trial. Brand was recently found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault and sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison.

The Daily Mail suggested that the property transfer may have been intended to prepare for civil damages claims that female victims could file in the future.

Suspicions surrounding Brand's assets extend beyond real estate. The financial status of the company he ran, Pablo Diablo's Legitimate Business Firm (PDLBF), is also drawing attention.

The company has managed revenue generated from Brand's online content, live performances and merchandise sales, among other sources. At the end of 2024, the company's assets exceeded £12 million (about 21.2 billion won), but its 2025 financial statements, released in May this year, showed that they had plunged to £3.3 million (about 5.8 billion won).

The Daily Mail also speculated that this decline in funds could be an indication that Brand may have rearranged his assets in preparation for civil damages claims.

However, whether the transaction constitutes concealment of assets to avoid victims' damages claims is also a matter for the courts to decide.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.