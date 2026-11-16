Kim Kang-woo Secretly Put His Acting Career on Hold for a Year Without Telling His Wife... 'I Made Up an Excuse That There Was No Work'

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Kim Kang-woo will open up about why he secretly put his acting career on hold for a year without telling his wife.

Actor Kim Kang-woo, who plays the lead role of Kim Chun-chu in KBS2's historical epic Great King Munmu, will appear on Problem Child in House, airing on KBS 2TV this Tuesday, the 17th, at 8:30 p.m.

During the episode, Kim Kang-woo will draw attention with his persona as a 'devoted husband from Bangbae-dong' who has eyes only for his wife. He said he does not have many close friends, then surprised those around him by confessing, 'My wife is my only best friend.' He went on to say, 'I can't do anything without my wife, so even if we fight, we always make up the same day,' showing that they are as close as ever in their 17th year of marriage.

Kim Kang-woo also named his wife as the biggest contributor to his YouTube channel, which has 1.47 million subscribers. He acknowledged that his YouTube videos hit one million views after his wife's face was revealed, and thanked her. He also shared that when views on his videos sometimes drop, his wife offers, 'Should I appear in a video?'—volunteering to step in and help boost his YouTube views.

Kim Kang-woo will also reveal why he secretly put his acting career on hold for a year without telling his wife.

Kim Kang-woo says that when his wife gave birth to their first son, he could not bring himself to leave her, as she was new to childcare, and go to work. He boldly put his career on hold and took on parenting alongside her. He also admitted, 'I told her there was no work coming in because I was worried she might feel burdened.'

The parenting story of Kim Kang-woo, the 'devoted husband from Bangbae-dong' who began raising his child while hiding his career break from his wife, will be featured on Problem Child in House on Tuesday, November 17, at 8:30 p.m. on KBS 2TV.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.