Ju Ji-hoon Leaves Blitzway to Establish His Own Company... 16-Year Association Comes to an End (Full Statement)

Ju Ji-hoon at the production presentation for Disney+’s The Remarried Empress, held at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on the morning of the 3rd. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.3/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Actor Ju Ji-hoon is leaving Blitzway Entertainment to strike out on his own.

Blitzway Entertainment (hereafter, Blitzway) said in an official statement on the 16th, “Our exclusive contract with Ju Ji-hoon is coming to an end,” adding, “We have spent ample time discussing the exclusive contract and, after mutual consultation, decided to conclude our contractual relationship.”

Ju Ji-hoon is preparing to establish his own company as his exclusive contract comes to an end. Blitzway said, “Based on the trust and understanding we have built over the years, we had candid conversations about our respective futures,” and added, “We agreed to respect and support a new beginning for Ju Ji-hoon as he prepares to establish his own company.”

It added, “We extend our deep gratitude to Ju Ji-hoon, who has helped shape the company’s direction and values from the very beginning of Blitzway Entertainment,” and, “We will sincerely support his new beginning and everything he does going forward.”

Ju Ji-hoon has been associated with Blitzway Entertainment for the past 16 years. In 2020, he signed an exclusive contract with H& Entertainment, founded by CEO Hong Min-gi, a former vice president of KeyEast Co., Ltd. In October 2023, H& Entertainment merged with Blitzway Entertainment Co., Ltd., and Ju continued his career under Blitzway Entertainment.

Ju Ji-hoon is also one of Blitzway Entertainment’s major shareholders. According to the latest available disclosure, he holds 571,418 shares under his real name, Ju Young-hoon, representing a 5.73% stake. Based on the closing price of 2,865 won on the 13th, his shares are valued at approximately 1.637 billion won. However, no plans to dispose of his stake following the end of his exclusive contract have been disclosed, and the disclosures reviewed contain no record of a separate sale of his shares.

Ju Ji-hoon is currently appearing before global audiences as Sovieshu, Emperor of the Eastern Empire, in the Disney+ original series The Remarried Empress.

The full statement from Blitzway Entertainment follows.

Hello, this is Blitzway Entertainment.

We would like to inform you that our exclusive contract with actor Ju Ji-hoon has come to an end.

We have spent ample time discussing the exclusive contract with actor Ju Ji-hoon and, after mutual consultation, decided to conclude our contractual relationship.

Actor Ju Ji-hoon has shared a close relationship with our key executives, grounded in deep trust, for the past 16 years.

Based on the trust and understanding we have built over the years, we had candid conversations about our respective futures. We agreed to respect and support a new beginning for actor Ju Ji-hoon as he prepares to establish his own company.

We extend our deep gratitude to actor Ju Ji-hoon, who has helped shape the company’s direction and values from the very beginning of Blitzway Entertainment to the present.

We will sincerely support actor Ju Ji-hoon’s new beginning and everything he does going forward.

Thank you.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.