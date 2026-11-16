Jung Woong-in Shares a Surprising Update on His Three Beautiful Daughters, Including His 15-Year-Old Youngest: “Preparing for an Acting Career, Art, and Studies”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Actor Jung Woong-in will share how much his three daughters have grown and reveal that he lives apart from his wife so they can focus on their studies.

On Table Tales, airing on the 16th on tvN STORY, Jung Woong-in will share surprising updates about his three daughters, who were adored for their cuteness as children.

In a video released that day, Jung Woong-in smiled brightly and searched for photos on his phone when asked to show pictures of his three daughters. His close friend Lee Young-ja, watching him, recalled the past: “I really thought Jung Woong-in would never get married. He hated being tied down and was so free-spirited.”

Jung Woong-in expressed his gratitude to his wife, who had changed him into the person he is today, saying, “It’s all thanks to my wife.”

Jung Woong-in then showed photos of his three daughters, now 20, 18, and 15. The sisters had grown so much and were so beautiful that the cast marveled at them.

Jung Woong-in explained that his eldest daughter had said she wanted to try acting and become a musical theater actor, so she is now preparing for acting-school entrance exams.

His second daughter, who drew attention for looking like NewJeans’ Haerin, “has studied art since she was young. Her goal now is to get into a good university,” he said. Praising his youngest daughter for “studying hard and doing well,” he showed his doting-father side.

Jung Woong-in said he currently lives apart from his wife because of his daughters’ schooling. “My second daughter attends Seoul Arts High School in Pyeongchang-dong. When she started high school, she sent her dad an SOS, asking if I could go to Seoul with her,” he said.

He continued, “At the time, my youngest had just started middle school and wanted to go to school with her friends. My wife stayed in Bundang with our youngest, while I live with my eldest and second daughters in a small house in Pyeongchang-dong, five minutes from their school.”

When Lee Young-ja joked, “You’re lucky. You live apart at just the right time,” Jung Woong-in quipped, “My wife loves it,” drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Jung Woong-in married a non-celebrity 12 years his junior in 2006, and they have three daughters. In 2014, he appeared with his daughters on MBC’s Dad! Where Are We Going? and was much loved by viewers.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.