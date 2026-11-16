Kim Myung-min’s Touching Reason for Arriving on Set an Hour Early: His Thoughtfulness Extends to Even the Most Junior Staff

[Sportschosun Reporter supremez] Actor Kim Myung-min warmed hearts with his exceptional thoughtfulness, arriving early on set and greeting everyone by name, even the most junior crew members.

On the 16th, tvN’s You Quiz on the Block posted a video with the caption, “Things actor Kim Myung-min always does on set: shaking hands, making eye contact, and catching up with all the staff...etc. Why is actor Kim Myung-min so sweet?”

In the video, Kim Myung-min talked about his pre-filming routine, saying, “I think actors should be diligent as a basic requirement.” He added, “I tend to get to the set a little early. I arrive at least 30 minutes ahead of time, and sometimes as much as an hour early.”

He explained why he arrives early on set: “I get some fresh air, talk to everyone at least once, even the most junior staff, call them by name, and shake hands. I take in that kind of atmosphere.”

He continued, “That process is, in its own way, a time for me to warm up,” and said, “I feel more at ease starting filming after taking in the atmosphere on set.”

Kim Myung-min also shared an anecdote about the crew hurrying to prepare after learning about his habit. “One day, they knew I was coming early, so they had everything set up already,” he said. “I thought, ‘Oh no, there won’t be any time to get ready,’ so I hurried out of the car,” he recalled.

He continued, “I asked, ‘Why did you get everything ready so quickly?’ and hurriedly greeted everyone. I quickly finished getting my makeup done and went into filming.”

“Since everything was set up so quickly, I thought, ‘I should come even earlier tomorrow,’” he added, drawing laughter.

Yoo Jae-suk said, “So you greeted everyone on the crew today, too.” Kim Myung-min admitted, “I wanted to shake everyone’s hand, but they were so busy, and I thought I might disrupt the atmosphere.”

When Yoo Jae-suk urged him, “Why not do it now?” Kim Myung-min replied, “They might think I’m being too much. I didn’t because I was worried they’d say, ‘Why are you making such a fuss when the interview hasn’t even started?’” His answer drew laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.