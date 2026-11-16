Girl Group Member and Baseball Player Set to Wed... Lee Yeon-ji and Kang Dong-yeon to Marry in December

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Lee Yeon-ji, formerly a member of girl group Badkiz, is marrying professional baseball player Kang Dong-yeon.

According to a media outlet on the 16th, Lee Yeon-ji and Kang Dong-yeon will hold their wedding ceremony at a venue in Seocho District, Seoul, on the 12th of next month.

Born in 1993, Yeon-ji debuted as a member of Badkiz in March 2014 and was active with the digital single “Gwitbangmangi.” She also drew attention in Chinese-speaking regions as a “beautiful Korean female soldier.” After leaving the group, she worked as a professional poker player affiliated with WCOP and reportedly also worked part-time at a department store and ran an online shopping mall.

Born in 1992, Kang Dong-yeon joined the Doosan Bears as a developmental player in 2011. A right-handed pitcher, he made his first-team debut in 2013. After the 2019 season, he transferred to the NC Dinos through the second draft and retired in January 2023. His older sister is Kang So-yeon, who became known through Netflix’s “Single’s Inferno.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.