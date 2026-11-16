Ju Ji-hoon Parts Ways With 16-Year Agency, Plans His Own Company Amid 3.4 Billion Won Drop in Stock Valuation

[Sportschosun, Reporter Cho Min-jeong] Actor Ju Ji-hoon is parting ways with the agency he has been with for 16 years and setting out on his own. This is more than just the end of an exclusive contract. Ju is a major shareholder in Blitzway Entertainment, and the value of the shares he is known to hold is currently in the 1.6 billion won range.

On the 16th, Blitzway Entertainment issued an official statement, saying, “We would like to inform you that our exclusive contract with actor Ju Ji-hoon has ended.”

After extensive discussions, the two sides decided to go their separate ways.

The agency explained, “Actor Ju Ji-hoon has maintained a close relationship with our senior executives, built on deep trust, for the past 16 years,” adding, “We agreed to respect and support his new beginning as he prepares to establish his own company.”

Rather than move to another agency, Ju has settled on setting up a company himself. He is reportedly preparing to go independent with a manager who has worked with him for at least 10 years. He is said to be interested not only in acting but also in content production.

News of Ju’s independence has also brought renewed attention to his Blitzway shareholdings.

Ju is a major shareholder in Blitzway Entertainment, with 571,418 shares. His stake is 5.73%. The regulatory filing lists him under his birth name, Ju Young-hoon.

Blitzway closed at 2,865 won on the 13th. Based on that price, Ju’s shareholdings were valued at about 1.637 billion won.

There is also a story behind the steep drop in the value of the shares.

Blitzway’s share price fell after reaching its highest closing price on March 13. Ju’s shareholdings, valued at about 4.87 billion won at the time, had fallen to about 1.44 billion won by the 2nd—a decrease of about 3.43 billion won.

Actor Bae Yong-joon also holds a 8.63% stake in Blitzway. Over the same period, the value of his shareholdings fell by about 5.16 billion won, bringing the combined decline in the value of the two men’s holdings to about 8.6 billion won.

However, this is a change in the valuation resulting from fluctuations in the share price; it does not mean the shares were actually sold and a loss realized.

In 2020, Ju signed an exclusive contract with H& Entertainment, founded by CEO Hong Min-gi, a former vice president of KeyEast. The company later merged with Blitzway in 2023, and Ju became a major shareholder.

As he brings his long relationship with the agency to a close, Ju is currently appearing as Emperor Sovieshu in the Disney+ series The Remarried Empress. Filming for the new Netflix project “Viking,” in which he stars alongside Lee Jun-ho, has also reportedly entered its final stages.

The agency offered its parting words, saying, “We extend our deep gratitude to actor Ju Ji-hoon, who helped shape the company’s direction and values from its founding to the present.”

Attention is focused on what Ju Ji-hoon, who has been connected to the company as both an actor and a major shareholder, will do under an independent production and management structure.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.