'16.93 Million-Viewer Hit' Jang Hang-jun Shares '2.6 Billion Won' in Box-Office Proceeds... Rewards Cast and Crew Except Lead Actors

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] It has emerged that director Jang Hang-jun, whose film The King's Warden drew 16.93 million moviegoers, shared some of its box-office proceeds with the cast and crew.

Director Jang and the producers reportedly pooled about 2.6 billion won and paid it as bonuses to those involved in the film, excluding the lead actors.

According to people in the entertainment industry on the 16th, Lee Dong-won, a producer of the SBS variety show Master Jang Hang-jun, recently shared a story about director Jang's generosity on his social media account.

According to Lee, director Jang, CEO Jang Won-seok, who oversaw production of the film, and CEO Im Eun-jeong pooled the proceeds each had earned and paid box-office bonuses to the cast and crew involved in The King's Warden.

The bonuses went to the cast and crew other than the lead actors, and the total was reportedly about 2.6 billion won. Several hundred people reportedly received bonuses, with their roles and level of involvement taken into account.

Lee said, “I was genuinely deeply moved, beyond being shocked,” and added, “No matter how well a film performs, from the production company's perspective, it only needs to pay the compensation that was agreed upon. That's what was agreed in the first place.”

He went on to express his surprise, saying, “Even so, they went out of their way to share money that had never been promised, and that no one had even asked for, with everyone, without holding back.”

He described the decision by director Jang and the producers as “sharing the fruits of success with the people they worked with.”

He added, “In a world where no one can do anything alone, being remembered as someone who shares their achievements with those who worked alongside them is meaningful.”

Directed by Jang Hang-jun, The King's Warden opened in February 2026 and drew a cumulative audience of 16.93 million, establishing itself as one of the year's signature box-office hits in Korean cinema.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.