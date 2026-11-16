Lee Young-ae, Really 55?... Flaunts Her Unmatched Figure Beside Aespa Members Young Enough to Be Her Children, and Her Ageless Looks

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Lee Young-ae showed off a youthful look that belied her age of 55, along with a slim figure.

On the 16th, Lee Young-ae posted on her account, “It’s been a long time since I stood onstage at a music awards ceremony. I was happy to present trophies to the music that shone brightest this year.”

She added, “The cheers and energy that filled Gocheok Dome will stay with me for a long time. Thank you to everyone who welcomed me so warmly,” sharing her thoughts on attending the awards ceremony.

The photos she shared also showed Lee Young-ae at the 2026 Melon Music Awards (2026 MMA). Taking the stage as a presenter that day, Lee wore her hair in long waves and donned an elegant deep-green dress, exuding a refined and luxurious vibe. Her youthful beauty and graceful poise, unchanged over the years, caught the eye.

The photo that drew the most attention was one she took with girl group Aespa. Lee Young-ae smiled brightly among Aespa members including Karina and Winter, creating a warm, affectionate atmosphere. Even standing side by side with the members, her signature elegant beauty and aura stood out, drawing admiration. As the cross-generational meeting added a heartwarming touch, Lee’s timeless beauty is once again drawing attention.

Lee Young-ae, who was born in 1971, married Korean-American businessman Jung Ho-young, who is 20 years her senior, in 2009. They have twins, a boy and a girl.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.