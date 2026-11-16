JTBC, ‘For Sale,’ Gives Up Olympic Broadcast Rights... Shedding the ‘Winner’s Curse’

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] JTBC has given up Olympic broadcasting.

On the 16th, JTBC said, “The broadcast rights agreement between our company and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been terminated because the rehabilitation proceedings have made it difficult to continue the Olympic broadcasting business.”

In 2019, JTBC bought exclusive rights from the IOC to broadcast the Summer and Winter Olympics from 2026 to 2032 for approximately 500 billion to 600 billion won. It then secured broadcast rights for the 2026–2030 FIFA World Cup as well. JTBC had tried to resell the rights to the three terrestrial broadcasters—Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) and Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)—but they refused to buy them, citing the high price, so JTBC decided to switch to exclusive coverage.

But financial difficulties proved a stumbling block. External headwinds—including the collapse of the broadcast advertising market and soaring production costs for dramas and variety shows—were compounded by cash shortages and a liquidity crisis at JoongAng Group. In the end, JTBC failed to repay about 20.6 billion won in securitized borrowings last June and declared default. In August, JTBC received a court order to begin rehabilitation proceedings from the Seoul Bankruptcy Court, and in October, with court approval, it began pursuing an M&A before the rehabilitation plan is approved.

On the 9th, Ernst & Young Han Young, the lead manager for JTBC’s sale, issued a sale notice, saying that the sale would proceed through open competitive bidding, with external capital to be raised through measures including a paid-in capital increase via third-party allotment and the issuance of corporate bonds.

JTBC’s decision to give up the Olympic broadcast rights is a painful measure to eliminate uncertainty over its future liabilities.

Under court-supervised rehabilitation, unperformed contracts can be legally terminated. Because JTBC terminated the contract, it must absorb the loss of the contract payment already made to the IOC and pay a penalty. But it chose a big bath, recording the costs as non-operating losses unrelated to operating profit. If it clears out all its losses this year, the lower cost burden next year could make its results appear to improve sharply. It has also eliminated uncertainty around the sale of the company stemming from the possibility that it might need several hundred billion won more for Olympic broadcast rights in the future. JTBC had already achieved a turnaround, recording operating profit of 1.7 billion won in August, and expects operating profit of around 3 billion won in September. This will allow it to appeal to prospective buyers as a sound broadcaster whose core businesses—dramas, variety shows and news—are profitable.

JTBC said, “The costs resulting from the termination of the contract will be determined following the third-quarter accounting treatment and in accordance with the rehabilitation plan to be approved later. By recording in our accounts the losses anticipated under the rehabilitation proceedings, we will resolve uncertainty over funding and continue the upward trend in operating profit based on our core business.” It added, “We plan to communicate closely with the IOC through various channels and address the issues resulting from the termination of the broadcast rights agreement. Coverage of future Olympics, including the 2028 LA Olympics, will be handled by a new rights-holding broadcaster or consortium.”

With JTBC’s exclusive broadcast rights deal scrapped, the IOC will sign new agreements with other platforms for broadcast rights in South Korea, which will then air the events.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.