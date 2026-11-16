Three Days Until the CSAT: Cho Jung-sik and Jeong Seung-je Speak Out as Calls to Postpone the Exam Gain Momentum Amid ‘AI Cheating’

[Jo Min-jeong, reporter for Sportschosun] With three days to go before the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), star instructors have issued a series of forceful statements. As distrust in the fairness of exams grew following the confession of the top scorer on the tax accountant exam to cheating with artificial intelligence (AI), Cho Jung-sik, Jeong Seung-je and Yoo Dae-jong joined their voices in calling for countermeasures. Entrance-exam YouTuber Mimiminu even broke into tears during a livestream.

Cho Jung-sik, a top English instructor, posted a lengthy statement on his social media on the 16th. “I don’t know how much of a media firestorm I’ll face if I write something like this again. Still, I have to say this.”

He asked whether an exam held without strong measures to prevent AI cheating could be trusted.

“It has already been shown that the current proctoring system is inadequate,” Cho Jung-sik said. “Until safeguards for fairness are in place, well, even if it makes things somewhat difficult for examinees, wouldn’t postponing the exam be the answer?”

He added, “The CSAT is one of the few things left in this society that are fair. I hope that trust isn’t broken.”

Jeong Seung-je, a top math instructor appearing on Channel A’s “Teachers,” also shared his position that day.

Jeong Seung-je acknowledged that “postponing the CSAT would cause major confusion for examinees, parents and university admissions schedules.” However, he said that resolving doubts about the exam’s fairness was more important.

“It’s a brutal exam where the difference of a single question can decide whether you pass or fail,” he said. “I don’t think people should have to take the exam while worrying that someone who studied less hard than they did could use new technology to make them fail.”

Measures such as entry screening comparable to airport security, a ban on bringing electronic devices into the exam room, and signal jamming were also mentioned.

Jeong Seung-je had previously watched an experiment on EBS’s “Docuprime: The Extinction of Thought” in which AI glasses produced answers to difficult CSAT math problems in about seven seconds. The video has also drawn renewed attention amid the current controversy.

Yoo Dae-jong, a top Korean-language instructor, also raised the possibility of postponing the CSAT.

“The CSAT should be postponed unless reliable measures are put in place to ensure that every student can take the exam fairly at every test site,” Yoo Dae-jong said. He urged examinees to maintain the routines they had followed while preparing for the original test date, the 19th.

Entrance-exam YouTuber Mimiminu also shed tears during a livestream on the 15th while calling for a swift government response. Mimiminu urged the government to come up with concrete measures to ease anxiety about AI cheating and raised the need to consider postponing the CSAT.

The controversy began when the top scorer on the 63rd Tax Accountant Examination admitted to cheating with a miniature camera and generative AI and turned themselves in to the police.

The Ministry of Education, however, ruled out calls to postpone the CSAT. At a briefing on the 16th, the ministry said, “There will be no postponement of the CSAT.” It plans to assign dedicated personnel to identify smart glasses at 1,312 test sites nationwide and prepare additional measures related to miniature cameras by the 17th.

With star instructors calling for strong measures to protect the fairness of the CSAT, attention is focused on whether the Ministry of Education can offer practical ways to ease examinees’ anxiety.

Jo Min-jeong, Reporter | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.