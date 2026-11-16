Stylist Pushes Back Against Plagiarism Claims Over Choi Ye-na’s Outfit: “It’s Upsetting to Have the Stage Branded a Copy”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] As allegations surfaced that singer Choi Ye-na had plagiarized pop star Sabrina Carpenter’s stage and outfits, her stylist stepped forward to explain on her behalf.

Choi Ye-na’s stylist, identified only as A, posted a lengthy message on the 16th, saying, “For this stage, I wanted to look back at the path Yena has taken as an artist and bring it to a flashy, powerful close, like a parade or festival.”

Regarding the heart-cutout outfit that became controversial, A said, “I first saw it at a brand in 2022 and liked it, so I bought it and kept it before dressing Yena in it,” and shared photos of Yena wearing it at the time as evidence.

A said, “I understand that seeing the finished stage might bring a particular artist to mind or make some scenes and details seem similar. I wanted to speak honestly about what materials we referenced and which aspects influenced us.” A added, “This stage was also the result of several meetings where we worked together to consider the stages Yena had performed, the outfits she had worn before, and how to bring this performance to a close. It’s regrettable and upsetting that the entire stage has been labeled a ‘copy’ without taking that process into account.”

On the 14th, Choi Ye-na performed a jazz-style arrangement of “Catch Catch” at the “2026 MMA,” held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. That day, she paired gloves with a cutout mini dress featuring a heart-shaped opening at the abdomen, and a lip-shaped sofa was placed onstage.

Afterward, people online raised plagiarism allegations, saying the stage and outfit resembled those of pop star Sabrina Carpenter. Sabrina Carpenter did wear a heart-cutout dress during a Christmas performance in 2023, and she previously used a lip-shaped sofa as a stage prop at the BRIT Awards in the United Kingdom in March last year. A heated debate is now unfolding over whether Choi Ye-na plagiarized that stage or paid homage to Sabrina Carpenter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.