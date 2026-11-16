“Let’s Not Use Hidden Cameras”... Choi San Rebukes AI Cheating Ahead of the CSAT

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Choi San, a member of the group ATEEZ, offered heartfelt encouragement to students taking the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), just three days away, while delivering a forthright rebuke over the recent exam-cheating controversy that has caused a stir in society.

On the 16th, Choi San connected with fans ahead of the CSAT, which will be held on the 19th, through the fan communication platform fromm and left an encouraging message for those taking the exam.

That day, Choi San comforted those anxiously awaiting the decisive day, saying, “You’ve worked so hard, so I’m sure you’ll do well,” and “I know how nervous and worried all the examinees, including current high school seniors, must be.”

As he continued offering warm encouragement, Choi San raised his voice about the controversy over exam cheating involving artificial intelligence (AI) and ultra-small cameras, which has recently emerged as a social issue.

He said, “I hope adults find a solution as soon as possible,” adding, “Everyone is going through a hard time, but the ones who have had it hardest are the students taking the exam.”

In particular, Choi San openly criticized the misuse of illegal recording devices at exam sites and the state of cheating, saying, “Please, let’s not use hidden cameras (ultra-small cameras). Let’s use technology only for good. Let’s not make things harder for the kids.”

He once again encouraged them, saying, “Good luck to everyone taking the exam. I’m sure you can do really well,” and reiterated, “It’s now up to adults to come up with countermeasures.”

Finally, he offered warm words of comfort to the very end, saying, “I know it must be so hard for all of you taking the exam, but I believe you’ll hang in there until the very end.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.