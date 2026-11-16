Britney Spears Seems on the Verge of a Shamanic Possession... “Rambling Incoherently While Dancing With Knives” Even After Police Were Called

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Pop star Britney Spears has once again engaged in bizarre behavior.

On the 15th, Britney Spears posted a video on her account, writing, “I performed with these knives 10 times. I had four outfits, too. It was really amazing when the living room echoed as I made sounds with my own two hands. For some reason, my older brother called for the first time that day. It was strange that my name was being called so loudly because of the knives. I had no idea what I was doing, but I liked the sound.”

In the video, Britney Spears wears a white bikini with a polka-dot shirt draped over it and performs strangely while holding a knife in each hand. The sight of her glaring at the camera with a bare face and swinging the knives sends a chill down viewers’ spines.

What’s more, Britney Spears also posted a knife-dancing video in 2023, prompting police to respond after a report was made. She explained at the time that it was a performance inspired by Halloween, but once again uploaded a knife-dancing video and rambled incoherently, raising concern among fans.

Britney Spears made her debut in 1992 on the Disney Channel children’s variety show “The Mickey Mouse Club.” Her fellow cast members at the time included Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling.

Britney Spears went on to make her debut as a singer in 1998 with “...Baby One More Time,” sparking a worldwide sensation. She later released hit songs such as “Oops!... I Did It Again,” “I’m a Slave 4 U” and “Toxic,” and was so beloved that she earned nicknames such as the “Princess of Pop” and “America’s Sweetheart.”

Her personal life, however, was unhappy. Beginning in 2007, she was mentally traumatized by problems including postpartum depression, divorce, losing custody of her two sons and severe invasions of her privacy by paparazzi. She engaged in bizarre behavior, such as shaving her head and striking paparazzi vehicles with an umbrella, and was eventually involuntarily admitted to a psychiatric ward in 2008. Amid her mental health crisis, her father, Jamie Spears, was appointed her conservator, deepening the conflict. Britney Spears filed a lawsuit, saying that for some 13 years she had been controlled in all her basic rights, including her assets and whether she could marry, have children or pursue her career. The conservatorship was officially terminated in November 2021.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.