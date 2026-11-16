Announcer Lee Ji-yeon Fires a Blunt Question at Jensen Huang Amid 'Private Life Controversy': 'Why Did You Make That Choice?'

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] KBS announcer Lee Ji-yeon drew attention after saying she wanted to ask Jensen Huang, a former CEO of NVIDIA, directly about his personal choices.

According to Yonhap News Agency on the 16th, Lee Ji-yeon named Jensen Huang as someone she would like to invite at a press conference for KBS 1TV's new program 'Life Quiz,' held on the 9th at the KBS New Building in Seoul's Yeongdeungpo District.

Lee Ji-yeon explained that Jensen Huang came to mind in connection with the program's concept. 'Life Quiz' is a mystery talk show that explores pivotal moments when important choices changed a person's life through quizzes and conversation.

She said, “The premise of the program is that my life is shaped by the choices I make moment by moment, and the person who just came to mind is Jensen Huang.”

Lee Ji-yeon also said what she would like to ask if she had the chance to invite Jensen Huang in person. She said, “(If I were to invite him,) I’d like to ask, ‘Why did you make that choice at that point?’”

The backdrop to Lee Ji-yeon's mention of Jensen Huang is the recent controversy over his private life. After allegations surfaced that he had an inappropriate relationship with a woman suspected of being a spy for a Chinese intelligence agency, Jensen Huang was reported to have admitted that he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologized.

Meanwhile, 'Life Quiz,' on which Lee Ji-yeon serves as an MC, is set to premiere on KBS 1TV at 8:30 a.m. on the 21st. The program features prominent figures from various fields sharing pivotal moments and choices they faced in life.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.