Kim Gu-ra on Son Gree's Marriage Announcement: “I Nagged Him to Keep His Relationship Low-Key; Things Aren't Even Ready Yet” (Gayo Plaza)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Kim Gu-ra directly addressed rumors that his son Gree (Kim Dong-hyeon) was getting married.

Kim Gu-ra appeared as a guest on the “Gayo Plaza Guest Corner: Meeting You” segment of KBS Cool FM’s “Paul Kim’s Gayo Plaza,” which aired on the 16th. He had previously hosted the program in 2004.

A listener asked Kim Gu-ra that day, “I heard recently that Gree is getting married. How does it feel to be a future father-in-law?” The listener was curious because Gree had recently drawn attention by talking about marriage on a broadcast.

Kim Gu-ra immediately addressed the marriage rumors. He explained, “That’s not it. He’s seeing his girlfriend, and when he went on Seo In-young’s show, she asked, ‘When are you getting married?’ He said, ‘I’ll have to get ready first,’ and that’s how it turned into this.” In other words, a casual exchange on the show was reported as though they were actually preparing for marriage.

He added, “They see each other from time to time, but not yet,” and joked, “He’s not ready yet. It’d be like asking a seventh-grader about preparing for college entrance exams,” drawing laughs.

Kim Gu-ra also shared an anecdote about giving his son some direct advice. He said, “I called Dong-hyeon and told him, ‘It’s good that you’re seeing your girlfriend, but talking about this so much doesn’t look good.’”

He added, “I don’t usually nag, but I told him, ‘From now on, don’t keep bringing it up on purpose. That will box you in.’ He said, ‘I know.’” It seems Kim Gu-ra respected his son’s relationship but was concerned that talking publicly about marriage could become a burden.

Gree’s marriage rumors first surfaced on “Seo In-young’s Yuhang Kkondae” (hereafter “Yuhang Kkondae”), which aired on E Channel on the 5th.

On the show, Gree talked about photos of him and his girlfriend in Jeju that she had posted on social media. He said, “I don’t use social media. I don’t have an account,” adding, “But my girlfriend said she wanted to post them. We’ve been together for a while.” He explained that his girlfriend had shared moments from their life together on social media, as they had been dating for a long time.

He continued, “She even waited for me while I was in the military,” adding, “As a man, isn’t making compromises like that part of life?” His remarks drew laughs. He also said, “This is more important than money,” expressing his belief that consideration and compromise between partners are important.

Seo In-young responded, “Good for you,” and added, “You should have been on the dating segment in episode one.” Gree joked, “Invite me back for the marriage episode. I’m getting ready to get married.” Seo In-young played along, saying, “I’m getting ready to get married too,” keeping the mood light.

Afterward, people wondered whether Gree’s remarks meant he actually had plans to marry. The rumors gained further traction when it became known that he had a girlfriend he had been dating for a long time.

But the following day, the 6th, a representative of Gree’s agency, Brand New Music, said, “The rumors that Gree is getting married are completely unfounded,” adding, “It seems that remarks he made for the broadcast caused a misunderstanding.” The representative explained that Gree is indeed dating his girlfriend but is not actually preparing to get married.

Gree, who was born in 1998, went public with his relationship last March after revealing on Hong Jin-kyung’s YouTube channel that he had been dating his girlfriend for a long time.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.