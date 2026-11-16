Kim Gu-ra Regrets His Image as a Sharp-Tongued Critic: "The Public Are Afraid of Me and Don't Even Acknowledge Me When They See Me" (Gayo Plaza)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Kim Gu-ra opened up about his candid concerns over his image.

Kim Gu-ra appeared as a guest on the “Gayo Plaza Guest Corner: Meeting You” segment of KBS Cool FM’s “Paul Kim’s Gayo Plaza,” which aired on the 16th. His appearance was all the more welcome given that he had hosted the program back in 2004.

That day, a listener made the audience laugh by telling Kim Gu-ra, “When you came in, I thought you were Suyang Daegun. You have such an intimidating presence.”

Kim Gu-ra mentioned his height, saying, “I’m over 185 cm tall. Pilates has made me taller than I used to be.” Paul Kim, hearing this, agreed that Kim Gu-ra had an unusually large build, saying, “I thought you were over 190 cm.”

Kim Gu-ra also expressed disappointment with the image he has had for some time. “I’ve said this for a while, but people don’t acknowledge me as much as you’d expect given how well-known I am. That’s not a good thing,” he admitted.

When Paul Kim suggested, “Maybe it’s because they’re afraid of you,” Kim Gu-ra replied, “Exactly, that’s not good. It’s good to have an approachable image with the public, but being intimidating isn’t good.” He suggested that people may not approach him first despite his high name recognition because he can come across as somewhat intimidating.

He added, “It’s not as if I can suddenly hand out candy on the street, right? I just do it like this,” sending the studio into laughter. Kim Gu-ra’s candid, witty remarks made people laugh as he seemed to want a more approachable image but could not find a suitable way to achieve it.

A fan’s message praising what Kim Gu-ra is like in person also came in that day. What particularly caught people’s attention was his consistent self-care. When a fan complimented his appearance in person, Kim Gu-ra drew interest by sharing how he stays in shape.

He said, “I do 30 minutes of cardio five times a week. I lose 5 kg.” He added, “A lot of people lose weight with injections, but I enjoy exercising. I also did 30 minutes of cardio this morning.”

The explanation was that rather than resorting to extreme methods to lose weight, he takes care of his health and physique through regular exercise. Kim Gu-ra’s diligent self-care stood out as he keeps up cardio five times a week despite his busy broadcasting schedule.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.