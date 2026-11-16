“Injured Cleaning Truck Driver Complains of Pain”... Injury Charge Also Considered for Go Kyung-pyo in ‘Drunk-Driving Accident’

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Actor Go Kyung-pyo, who caused a drunk-driving crash, is expected to be summoned soon, and an additional charge of causing injury is also reportedly under consideration.

According to KBS on the 16th, an official with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said at a regular press briefing held that day at the agency’s headquarters in Jongno District, Seoul, “We have secured relevant footage and are analyzing it, and are also considering a charge of causing injury (in addition to drunk driving).” The official added that police plan to summon Go Kyung-pyo for questioning soon.

Earlier, at around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go Kyung-pyo was driving his passenger car in the Donggyo-dong area of Mapo District, Seoul, when he collided with a cleaning truck. Police testing at the time found that his blood alcohol concentration was above the threshold for license revocation.

An employee in their 60s of a private company, who was in the cleaning truck’s driver’s seat, was injured and complained of pain. The employee is reportedly expected to receive medical treatment at a hospital. The vehicle involved in the accident was owned by a company with a service contract with the Mapo District Office in Seoul. It sustained some damage, but the damage was reportedly not extensive.

Police have secured and are analyzing footage of the incident and are checking the extent of the victim’s injuries and the circumstances of the crash. Since someone was injured, they are also considering whether to apply a charge of causing injury under the Act on Special Cases concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents, in addition to the existing drunk-driving charge under the Road Traffic Act.

As the controversy grew, Go Kyung-pyo personally apologized on social media the day after the crash. “I apologize for causing concern and disappointment,” he said, adding that he would cooperate fully with the police investigation.

He also said he would take the necessary steps to address the harm suffered by the victim and accept full responsibility for any legal consequences. He said he would suspend his scheduled entertainment activities and use the incident as an opportunity to reflect on himself.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.