“All Activities to Be Halted,” He Said... Go Kyung-pyo’s Fan Meeting Tickets Still Brazenly on Sale, Sparking Controversy

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Tickets for actor Go Kyung-pyo’s fan meeting continue to be sold, even though he apologized after a drunk-driving accident and said he would suspend all scheduled activities.

With reports of the fan meeting’s cancellation circulating, no separate cancellation notice had been posted by the ticket vendor.

On the afternoon of the 16th, tickets were still on sale through the ticketing website Ticketlink for “2026 Go Kyung-pyo FANMEETING NOW ‘KYUNGPYO NIGHT’,” scheduled for the 21st. The fan meeting was set to take place twice that day, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Earlier, some media outlets reported that Go Kyung-pyo had decided to cancel the fan meeting. However, as of that morning, the ticket vendor still listed tickets as being on sale, and no official cancellation or refund notice had been found.

At around 3:30 a.m. on the 14th, Go Kyung-pyo was driving a passenger car under the influence of alcohol in Donggyo-dong, Mapo District, Seoul, when he crashed into a cleaning truck that was at work. His blood alcohol concentration was confirmed to be above the threshold for license revocation.

The following day, Go Kyung-pyo posted an apology on social media, saying, “It was entirely my fault that I got behind the wheel after drinking,” and, “I broke my own word after telling people not to drink and drive.”

He then apologized to his fans and said, “I will suspend all scheduled activities.”

The fallout from the accident spread to the broadcasting industry. MBC’s “Hangout with Yoo” and tvN’s “Sixth Sense: B-Side” edited Go Kyung-pyo’s appearances before airing the programs. Other programs nearing release also responded by adjusting his screen time or re-editing their content.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.