'Uhm Tae-woong♥' Hyejin Yoon Told to Stop Ballet Over Health Issues: 'Pelvic Inflammation Levels Are High'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Ballerina Hyejin Yoon revealed that she was experiencing pelvic health problems.

On the 12th, a video titled 'Please, Just Try It Once... Yunejini, Home Cooking’s Three-Star Chef, and Her Super-Simple Chicken Drumstick Recipe' was posted on Hyejin Yoon’s YouTube channel.

Hyejin Yoon introduced recipes for soy-braised chicken drumsticks and rolled omelet, which her daughter Jion is said to like. Hyejin Yoon laid out a full meal with the finished dishes and presented it to the production crew. The crew ate enthusiastically, saying, “It’s nice that there’s only chicken drumsticks.”

Yoon said, “There’s this preconception that to make something like dakgomtang, you have to buy a whole chicken and simmer it for days, but when you’re in a hurry, it’s fine to just do it this way.” The production crew asked, “We’re curious about your daily routine,” and Yoon replied, “Most of the time, I have to keep going to shoots, and these days I make sure to do rehabilitation exercises in the morning.”

When the production crew asked about her health, Yoon said, “There’s fluid in my pelvis, my inflammation levels are high, and my cartilage is damaged. It started hurting when I was rehearsing for performances,” explaining that the problem developed because she had used her pelvis a lot.

Yoon continued, “The doctor is really cute. I asked, ‘If the pain goes away a little, can I do a little ballet?’ and they said, ‘Then the doctor will get mad.’ It made me feel that I absolutely shouldn’t do ballet,” adding, “I’m only doing rehabilitation exercises.”

After showing the rehabilitation exercises she has been doing, Yoon said, “It really engages the core. My pelvis’s range of motion definitely increases. I think it would be good to share the rehabilitation exercises I do.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.