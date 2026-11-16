‘Badly in Love 2’ Cast Member Atsun Arrested for Operating Unlicensed Hostess Club

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] A Japanese woman who rose to prominence after appearing on Netflix’s dating reality show ‘Badly in Love Season 2’ has been arrested on suspicion of operating an unlicensed nightlife establishment.

According to reports on the 16th by Japanese media, including Kyodo News, Aichi Prefectural Police arrested three women, including Asuka Oguri, 31, on the 15th on suspicion of providing hostess services without a license in a busy district of Nagoya.

Police said their investigation found that Asuka Oguri is suspected of operating a kyabakura, a type of hostess club where employees entertain customers, without an official license.

Under Japan’s law governing the entertainment business, nightlife establishments that provide hospitality services to customers must obtain a license from the relevant authorities. As a rule, even licensed establishments may operate only until 1 a.m.

However, investigators found that the establishment operated by Asuka Oguri had stayed open until the early morning without going through a separate licensing process. Police believe it continued operating without a license to evade restrictions on business hours and are investigating the circumstances.

Asuka Oguri appeared on Netflix’s dating reality show ‘Badly in Love 2’ under the stage name ‘Atsun.’ She attracted viewers’ interest after being introduced as a business executive who also worked at a kyabakura.

Released in Japan under the title ‘Love Joto’ (Jōtō), the show bills itself as ‘Japan’s first pure-love reality show about delinquents.’ It follows male and female cast members on the margins of society as they live together in one place for about two weeks and seek love and relationships.

The establishment’s unusual business practices are reportedly what prompted police to launch an investigation. Kyodo News reported that there had been cases of customers connected to employees working at other kyabakura also visiting the unlicensed establishment in question.

Police are also said to have launched an investigation after receiving information that a business was operating without a license into the morning hours.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.