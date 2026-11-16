Choi Dong-seok Wins Partial Victory in Suit Against Park Ji-yoon's Male Friend Over Alleged Affair... Ex-Wife Excluded as Party

[Sportschosun | Kim So-hee] Choi Dong-seok, a broadcaster and former announcer, won a partial victory in an appeal in a lawsuit seeking damages from an acquaintance of his ex-wife, Park Ji-yoon, over an alleged affair.

The Jeju District Court's Family Division 1-1 (A) ruled today (the 16th) partly in favor of the plaintiff in the appeal of Choi Dong-seok's lawsuit seeking damages for emotional distress from Park Ji-yoon's acquaintance A over an alleged affair. The appeal followed the dismissal of Choi's claim at trial, after his side challenged the ruling and appealed. Notably, Park Ji-yoon was excluded as a party to the case at the second-instance trial, with only A standing trial as the defendant.

Ahead of the first-instance ruling, Choi's side had submitted supplementary briefs twice, requesting that arguments be reopened. However, after the court declined the requests and dismissed his claim, Choi challenged the ruling and filed an appeal through his legal representative on the 12th of last February. The case then proceeded to appeal, where he ultimately won a partial victory that day.

Park Ji-yoon, by contrast, did not appeal the first-instance ruling in the damages lawsuit she had filed against Choi Dong-seok over an alleged affair. The ruling against Park as the plaintiff was therefore finalized.

Choi Dong-seok and Park Ji-yoon met as fellow announcers in KBS's 30th open-recruitment cohort and formed a relationship. After dating for four years, they married in 2009, but their marriage broke down in October 2023, 14 years later, when they filed for divorce mediation. Since then, they have continued their conflict by filing separate damages lawsuits over alleged affairs against each other's acquaintances, apart from their divorce proceedings.

Park Ji-yoon was the first to file a lawsuit. In July 2024, she filed a damages suit over an alleged affair against B, an acquaintance of Choi Dong-seok. Choi then filed a countersuit against Park's acquaintance A in September of the same year. At the time, Choi took legal action, alleging that Park's infidelity had caused their marriage to break down.

The two sides later took opposing positions and clashed sharply. Park Ji-yoon categorically denied allegations that she had been unfaithful during their marriage and said she felt wronged. In particular, addressing allegations of an affair over her meeting in the United States with A, known as her longtime male friend, she stressed, “There was not a single instance of infidelity or immoral behavior during my marriage.”

She added that her ex-husband also knew she had met an old friend while on a business trip, saying there was no reason for the meeting to be seen as an improper relationship. She rebutted the allegations, saying, “It is so vile to spread this in such a sensational way,” and expressed strong displeasure over the claims surrounding her.

Choi Dong-seok also addressed the controversy surrounding his acquaintance. He has said, “It is true that Park Ji-yoon filed a lawsuit against someone I know, but nothing unlawful happened during our marriage,” adding, “I will respond forcefully to any damage to my reputation caused by accounts that differ from the facts. The truth will come out in court.”

Meanwhile, a divorce case on the merits is also underway between the two, separately from the damages lawsuits over alleged affairs. After their marriage broke down 14 years in, the two have continued to face various legal disputes, and attention is focused on what steps they will take following this appellate ruling.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.