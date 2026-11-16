‘Perfect LEET Score’ Lee Jin-woo Takes On AI Cheating Allegations Head-On...Will Solve the CSAT in Front of Reporters and Instructors

[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Lee Jin-woo, who drew attention as the first person to score a perfect mark on the Law School Admission Test (LEET), will directly address allegations that he used artificial intelligence (AI) to cheat. He plans to demonstrate his ability by solving College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) questions himself while reporters from media outlets and instructors from prominent private prep academies watch.

On the 16th, Lee posted a message on his social media account reading, “Announcement from the organizer,” and revealed the venue and observation plans for his live solution of the CSAT Korean section on the 19th.

According to the announcement, the verification session will take place at the IDA Institute for Entrance Exam Research. Korean instructors affiliated with MegaStudy, Daesung MyMac and Sidae Injae, along with reporters from various media outlets, will observe in person and watch Lee work through the questions.

Lee plans to answer all 56 questions in 65 minutes, 15 minutes less than the 80-minute test time for the actual CSAT Korean section.

He also announced verification procedures to rule out the possibility of cheating. These will include a body search using at least two metal detectors, endoscopic examinations of his ears, nose and mouth, and checks to confirm whether he is wearing contact lenses. As soon as the test questions are released, they will be printed out, and the entire process—from solving the questions to grading them—will be livestreamed without edits.

Lee previously appeared on the YouTube channel Mimiminu, where he shared his study methods and a copy of his LEET exam. He drew attention after saying that he had received grades in the 6–8 range on the CSAT in the past but had since greatly improved his learning ability. In the 2027 academic year’s LEET, held this year, he answered every question in the verbal comprehension and logical reasoning sections correctly, becoming the exam’s first perfect scorer since it was introduced in 2008.

However, after an AI cheating controversy involving the top scorer on the tax accountant exam recently emerged, questions were also raised about Lee’s test results. The controversy intensified when traces were found on the LEET exam paper he had previously shared showing that he had changed his answers to several questions in a row.

Some internet users questioned whether Lee had filled in his answers one question off and then corrected them, pointing out that the answers he erased matched the correct answers to the immediately preceding questions.

Lee responded directly on social media. He explained that he had answered the questions in order without skipping any and that his concentration waned toward the end, leading to more minor mistakes. He countered that on question 26, he had not erased answer choice 2 but had hesitated between choices 3 and 5 over statement C. Regarding the heat-pump passages for questions 25 and 27 and the emergency-situation passages for questions 28 and 29, which became the focus of the controversy, he said they were questions he had answered near the end of the test.

Even so, he acknowledged that the odds of three erased answers in a row matching the actual correct answers to the following questions were extremely low.

Meanwhile, the YouTube channel Mimiminu, on which Lee had appeared, said it had declined the request to livestream the session because it would be difficult to prepare adequate verification conditions by the day of the CSAT.

Reporter mj.cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.