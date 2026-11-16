'Perfect LEET Score' Lee Jin-woo: Can the 'AI Allegations' Be Verified After Even Mimiminu Gave Up?

Photo: Lee Jin-woo, the 'Perfect LEET Scorer,' on social media

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] Lee Jin-woo, the 'perfect LEET scorer' at the center of the AI cheating controversy, has finalized the venue for a public verification test. Major entrance exam prep academies have announced that they will take part.

On the 16th, Lee Jin-woo posted on social media: “Announcing the organizer for the 2027 CSAT live broadcast.”

According to Lee, the verification broadcast will be held on the 19th, the day of the CSAT, at the IDA Admissions Research Institute in Dongsung Building in Daechi-dong, Gangnam District, Seoul.

Korean-language instructors affiliated with MegaStudy, Daesung MyMac and Sidae Injae are expected to attend as observers. He added, “Reporters from various media outlets will observe and cover the event in real time.”

Meanwhile, Lee has also made an attempt, however limited, to explain the various allegations recently raised against him through interviews with study influencer and YouTuber Mimiminu and videos examining his test paper. These include claims that he confused answer choices that could not be confused and that the answers he had shifted down in sequence turned out to be correct.

“I worked through every passage in order without skipping any, so my concentration declined as I got further along and small mistakes increased. One recurring issue was confusion over question wording, such as the following,” he said. He argues that “in a question asking which statement is not correct, if you eliminate the correct choices and hesitate over an ambiguous one, you may see the next correct choice and settle on your answer.”

He also said, “For the claim that five consecutive shifted answers all matched to hold, there would have to be evidence that I erased 2 on question 26, which was in the middle. For question 26, I was deciding between 3 and 5 for statement C.” He added, “The disputed points were the two shifted answers in the heat-pump passage (25 and 27) and the two in the state-of-emergency passage (28 and 29). They were the final two passages, and I remember struggling with the state-of-emergency passage because I spent a considerable amount of time on the heat-pump passage. I also acknowledge that it is statistically unlikely for erased answers on three consecutive questions to match the actual answers to the following questions.”

Photo: Lee Jin-woo, the 'Perfect LEET Scorer,' on social media

Lee is a member of the class of 2026 at Seoul National University's School of Dentistry. Born in 1994, he is 32 this year. In the previous CSAT, he earned Level 1 in every subject, ranked third nationwide and was admitted to Seoul National University's School of Dentistry. In the 2027 academic year's Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET), he earned the first perfect score ever in the Language Comprehension and Logical Reasoning sections, 19 years after the test was first administered. The LEET is the first step toward admission to law school (a graduate school of law).

He has said that he took the test only to see whether his study methods worked and had no intention of becoming a lawyer or prosecutor. He later published a test-preparation book, “Brain Axel,” drawing on his own experience preparing for exams. Its advice includes reducing the use of electronic devices, getting enough sleep, eating a healthy diet and exercising.

Lee initially proposed the verification broadcast to study YouTuber Mimiminu, on whose content he had previously appeared. But Mimiminu declined, saying it would be difficult to set up, by the day of the CSAT, a verification environment capable of properly dispelling the allegations. The necessary arrangements—including 360-degree cameras, checks for various miniature devices concealed in clothing, and bringing together lawyers, AI-related personnel and relevant instructors—would be difficult to make, and without them, there would be no point in broadcasting.

Lee therefore put out an open call on social media for an organizer for the 2027 CSAT live broadcast, and the broadcast has now been confirmed. He had said at the time, “I want to respond with clear facts to the allegations of cheating with AI glasses raised in connection with my perfect score on the 2027 academic year's Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET).” He also said he would livestream the entire process of solving and grading the Korean-language section in the first session of the CSAT. He had requested a filming venue, a quiet environment on site, a multi-angle, unedited real-time transmission system, on-site proctors, body screening with metal detectors and a live broadcast in real time.

Earlier this year, A, the top scorer on the tax accountant exam, helped spark the AI controversy surrounding national qualification exams. Repeated suspicions about AI glasses were raised against the person, who had gone by the handle “Tax Kitty” in an online community. A later admitted on lawyer Lee Don-ho's YouTube channel to cheating with AI using miniature cameras, earphones and other devices.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.