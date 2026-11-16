After Inkusi, ‘Yoon Young-in’s Growth Story’... ‘Rookie Director Kim Yeon-koung 2’ Tops Sunday Variety Shows for Six Straight Weeks

◇ ‘Rookie Director Kim Yeon-koung 2,’ Episode 6. Image source: MBC

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] The sixth episode of MBC’s variety show ‘Rookie Director Kim Yeon-koung 2,’ which aired on the 15th, showed Kim Yeon-koung’s Pilsung Wonderdogs taking on corporate volleyball powerhouse Pohang City Sports Council as they sought their third consecutive win.

A major focus of the episode was the recovery of opposite hitter Yoon Young-in, who had been struggling.

Coach Kim Yeon-koung believed Yoon Young-in’s revival was directly linked to the team’s overall offensive strength. As Yoon’s slump continued, the left-side hitters shouldered much of the offensive burden, and Hwang Yeon-ju also had to play more while coping with the physical strain. Kim believed that the team could remain competitive against strong opponents by making fuller use of the opposite hitter’s offense and back-row attacks to diversify its attacking options and spread the burden beyond a single player.

Coach Kim Yeon-koung held a one-on-one video meeting with Yoon Young-in, analyzing game footage and pointing out problems, while the coaching staff also began providing instruction tailored to Yoon. Yoon was moved to tears at times by Kim’s pointed feedback and heartfelt advice, and resolved to change.

The results of the training showed in competition. Yoon Young-in scored attacking points against Pohang City Sports Council and, in the third set, also successfully executed a back-row attack she had prepared through intensive practice, showing a marked improvement. In particular, her connection with setter Tsubaki clicked, giving her more attacking options, and she made her presence felt in her matchup against rival Park Hyeon-ju. Kim Yeon-koung’s close guidance and Yoon’s own efforts came together in a comeback story that caught viewers’ attention as Yoon overcame her slump.

Meanwhile, following Inkusi’s growth story, Yoon Young-in’s own story of growth continued, and the ratings remained steady. According to Nielsen Korea, episode 6 posted a nationwide household rating of 5.0% and a Seoul metropolitan area household rating of 5.2%, while the rating among viewers aged 20–54 was 2.9%. Since its premiere, the show has ranked first in the 20–54 demographic among Sunday variety programs for six consecutive weeks. The scene in which coach Kim Yeon-koung brought in Tsubaki to form an attacking combination with Yoon recorded a peak minute-by-minute rating of 6.5%.

Episode 7 of MBC’s ‘Rookie Director Kim Yeon-koung 2,’ scheduled to air on November 22, will feature the remaining match against Pohang City Sports Council and the Wonderdogs’ first overseas road trip.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.