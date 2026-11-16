"The Secret Is Cutting Back on Sugar" Baek Ji-yeon Delays Release of Interview With "Perfect LEET Scorer," Saying "Careful Review Needed"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Baek Ji-yeon, a former announcer, has announced that her team will postpone the release of an interview video with Lee Jin-woo, a “perfect LEET scorer.”

On the 16th, Baek Ji-yeon’s YouTube channel, “Jigeum Baek Ji-yeon,” posted a video titled “About the Interview with Perfect LEET Scorer Lee Jin-woo.” The video features an interview with Lee Jin-woo filmed on the 11th.

After releasing part of a video lasting about 1 minute and 30 seconds, Baek Ji-yeon’s team said, “We have decided to temporarily postpone uploading the interview with Lee Jin-woo, who scored a perfect mark on the LEET, which was scheduled to be released today, in light of recent related developments.”

Baek Ji-yeon’s team said, “This decision was not made to determine the facts of the allegations currently being raised or to express a particular position, but because we believe careful consideration is necessary. An unexpected controversy has continued following recent cheating on the tax accountant exam. We hope that all the relevant facts will be made crystal clear.” The team added that the video’s upload schedule would be announced later.

The video covered the study methods of Lee Jin-woo, the first person ever to score a perfect mark on the LEET. Lee said, “I did a digital detox. It was so exhausting that I would completely pass out. I slept deeply and then walked again the next day. As this kept repeating, my mind became very clear.” He cited digital detoxing, restricting sugar in his diet and walking as his study methods.

Lee said, “It was a difficult text about the principles of paragliding. I just picked it up without thinking, but it was so easy to read. After that, I saw my potential.”

Baek Ji-yeon was surprised and asked, “How was that kind of change possible in just three weeks?” Lee said, “Those three weeks may seem short, but I followed all of those factors perfectly for the entire three weeks.”

Baek Ji-yeon also asked, “Ordinary people started eating sugar in the 1960s. So before then, people didn’t eat sugar, walked everywhere and had no screens. Shouldn’t people in those days all have been good at studying?”

Lee Jin-woo drew attention as the first person to score perfectly across all sections in the 19 years since the Law Education Eligibility Test (LEET) was introduced. But after the recent top scorer on the tax accountant exam admitted to cheating using AI, suspicions also fell on Lee. In response, Lee announced that he would confront the cheating allegations head-on, saying he would solve the Korean-language questions from the College Scholastic Ability Test live as soon as the question paper is released on the 19th.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.