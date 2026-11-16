Lee Se-chang Looks Gaunt After Emergency Surgery: “Hospitalized for 5 Days in Total, Treatment Went Well”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Lee Se-chang was discharged five days after undergoing emergency surgery for acute appendicitis.

On the 16th, Lee Se-chang posted a short video to his account, saying, “I was surprised by all the support. Thank you so, so much. Thanks to you, everything went well, and I’m being discharged. I realized why I need to live more earnestly and show you a better side of myself. I didn’t feel lonely while I was in bed. I’m sorry I couldn’t reply to each comment individually. Please know that’s not how I feel ^^”

In the video, Lee Se-chang can be seen walking down a hospital corridor in a patient gown, holding a camera. He looked somewhat gaunt after surgery and his hospital stay, but caught people’s attention by personally announcing his discharge with a much brighter expression.

“I’m so, so grateful. So many people encouraged me and cheered me on, so my treatment went well and I’m being discharged today,” he said. “I should have replied to every comment individually, but I’m sorry I couldn’t respond to them all. Even if it’s just in words, I’m leaving this video to say, ‘I sincerely thank you.’”

He also explained how long he had been hospitalized and how he was doing. “I think I was hospitalized for a total of five days. They say the treatment went very well, and it’ll all be wrapped up after just one outpatient visit,” Lee Se-chang said.

He said he had particularly experienced the excellence of the country’s medical system during this hospital stay and did not forget to thank the medical staff. “During this hospital stay, I realized, ‘Ah, our country’s hospital system is really well organized,’” he said, expressing his gratitude to everyone at the hospital who had treated and cared for him, including the doctors and nurses.

Lastly, he shared a message for his fans and spoke about his plans for future activities. “I sincerely thank everyone who supported me once again, and I hope there will be peace in your homes. I hope you all get through this winter well and don’t get sick. I’m getting ready to meet you again in better performances as a healthier person, so please look forward to it. Let’s go!” Lee Se-chang added.

Earlier, reports that Lee Se-chang had been taken to the hospital in a 119 ambulance and undergone emergency surgery for acute appendicitis on the 12th had worried his fans. At the time, he described his condition by saying, “Pain level: 10. I can’t believe it can hurt this much,” and spoke of his intense pain.

Although he underwent surgery after a sudden medical emergency, his treatment fortunately progressed smoothly, and he was discharged after five days in the hospital.

Lee Se-chang debuted in 1993 as a specially recruited actor for MBC and appeared in various productions, including “Rustic Period,” “The Flower in Prison” and “Bad Thief, Good Thief.” In 2017, he remarried actress Jung Ha-na, who is 13 years his junior.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.