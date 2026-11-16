'Bloody Game 2' Winner Jinhyung Lee Challenges 'LEET Perfect Scorer' to a Battle: 'A Chance to Show His Skills Transparently'

Jinhyung Lee (left), Jinwoo Lee (right)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Jinhyung Lee, the winner of 'Bloody Game 2,' a doctor and television personality, and a perfect scorer on the 2019 academic-year College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), proposed a joint live broadcast to Jinwoo Lee, the first person to score a perfect mark on the Law School Entrance Examination (LEET). With suspicion falling on Jinwoo amid recent allegations of cheating on various exams, the idea was to solve problems together and verify his abilities firsthand.

On the 16th, Jinhyung Lee shared his thoughts on his account about the recent controversy over cheating on exams.

He began by saying, “A variety of bizarre cheating methods that exploit advanced technology—including AI glasses, miniature cameras and earpieces—are a major topic of public discussion.”

He went on to share his views on the importance and fairness of the CSAT. Jinhyung Lee stressed, “The CSAT is the fairest and most objective test South Korea has built, and the one best able to assess the abilities needed to ‘follow university lectures’—including comprehensive thinking, literacy, data interpretation and analytical reasoning, mathematical reasoning, and memorization.”

He added, “The academic abilities assessed through the CSAT remain highly significant even in the AI era. If any test-takers feel dejected because they think all their efforts so far have gone to waste, I sincerely hope they won’t think that way.”

He also offered heartfelt encouragement to test-takers who may be anxious about the controversy that has arisen ahead of their exams. He said, “There are two kinds of things in the world. One is something I can do something about, and the other is something I can do nothing about. In the former case, I can handle it myself, so there is no need to worry; in the latter, there is nothing I can do about it, so there is no need to concern myself. In the end, I just need to do what I can.”

He encouraged test-takers, saying, “You may find it hard to settle your mind, but even so, the only thing test-takers can do in the current situation is steady themselves, not let outside influences sway them, and do their best until the very end.”

In particular, Jinhyung Lee drew attention by publicly proposing a joint broadcast to Jinwoo Lee, the first person to score a perfect mark on the LEET, who has recently been caught up in cheating allegations.

He said, “I think Jinwoo Lee, the first person to score a perfect mark on the LEET, must feel very wronged as suspicion has spread to him after the top scorer on the tax accountant exam admitted to cheating.”

He continued, “I understand that you plan to livestream yourself solving the Korean section on the day of the CSAT. If you’re comfortable with it, I’d like to join that broadcast, solve the Korean section test paper together, and then discuss our grading and explanations after we’ve each finished. What do you think?”

He also indicated that he wanted to show Jinwoo Lee’s abilities more transparently through a joint broadcast. Jinhyung Lee added, “Although my skills may fall short of Jinwoo’s, I have experience taking the Korean section of the 2019 academic-year CSAT, which is regarded as one of the most difficult Korean exams ever. I think I could help show you Jinwoo’s abilities more transparently and increase confidence in the results.”

Recently, cheating using AI glasses and other devices was uncovered at exam sites, raising awareness of cheating with advanced technology. The controversy grew further when the top scorer on the 63rd Tax Accountant Examination admitted to cheating using AI and electronic devices.

In the process, suspicion also turned toward Jinwoo Lee, the first person to score a perfect mark on the LEET. In response, Jinwoo announced that on the day of the 2027 academic-year CSAT, which will be held on the 19th, he would print the Korean section question paper for the first session as soon as it was officially released and livestream the entire process of solving and grading it, signaling that he would confront the allegations head-on.

With Jinhyung Lee, a perfect scorer on the 2019 academic-year CSAT, now also proposing a joint broadcast, attention is focused on whether the two will meet. If Jinwoo accepts the proposal, the broadcast could give him an opportunity to demonstrate his abilities directly by solving the CSAT’s Korean section while also responding to public suspicions.

Jinhyung Lee was a perfect scorer on the 2019 academic-year CSAT and now works as a doctor after graduating from Seoul National University College of Medicine. He also made a name for himself as a television personality through appearances on tvN’s 'Problematic Men' and Wavve originals 'Bloody Game 2' and 'Bloody Game X.' In particular, he drew attention for his sharp strategic play as the ultimate winner of 'Bloody Game 2.'

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.