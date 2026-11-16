“Is This Really the Han So-hee I Knew?”... A Bold Bleached-Blonde Makeover and a Provocative Gaze

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Han So-hee grabbed attention with a bold blonde makeover.

Fashion magazine Elle Korea unveiled Han So-hee’s December cover and pictorial through its official channels on the 16th.

Han So-hee created a dreamy, mysterious look with blonde hair and purple-toned eye makeup.

In the pictorial, Han So-hee showed off her distinctive personality with her clear skin and intense gaze. As she looked into the camera holding a pink flower, she gave off an atmosphere that was both cool and alluring. The art direction, which evoked a flower blooming between slabs of concrete, also caught the eye.

In an interview conducted alongside the photo shoot, she shared her thoughts on everyday life.

Han So-hee said, “I used to spend a lot of time alone, but I’ve come to realize that the most peaceful kind of everyday life is spending time with people who enrich me in so many ways.”

She added, “Even when nothing much is happening, those moments are precious. Even when time passes slowly, or we end up talking about things we’ve already discussed, spending time with people we like and love is always enjoyable.”

She also opened up about her thoughts on acting and life. “Working hard to express myself through acting and to live life fully is always a challenge, and I think a lot about how not to get worn out,” she said. “When I look around, I see people living even more intensely, and I think I was able to get through that time together with them.”

Internet users who saw Han So-hee’s pictorial reacted with comments such as, “Is this really the Han So-hee I knew?”, “Such a bold transformation,” and “Blonde suits her too.”

Han So-hee appeared in the film The Intern, released this year, and will star alongside Byeon Woo-seok in the Netflix series Solo Leveling.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.