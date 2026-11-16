Hye Eun-yi Reveals Why Even 5 Million Won for Her Mother's Living Expenses Wasn't Enough: 'She'd Given Money to My Older Brother'

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Singer Hye Eun-yi shared how she had even covered her older brother's living expenses, prompting sympathy.

On the 14th, MBN's Dongchimi discussed the topic ‘The Unfilial Child Weeps.’

Hye Eun-yi surprised everyone when she revealed, ‘Back in the 1980s, I gave my mother a generous 5 million won for living expenses.’

She said, ‘It hurt to see my mother struggle with money when I was young, so back then I gave her as much as she wanted.’

She recalled, ‘Then one day, my mother kept hesitating as if she had something to tell me. When I asked what was wrong, she said, “I need a little more money.”’

Hye Eun-yi shared her distress, saying, ‘I asked her, “I give you so much money, what more do you need?” and she told me that she had actually given money to my older brother.’

She said she eventually got angry with her mother: ‘I said, “Am I your only child? Why are you giving my older brother the living expenses I give you?” I was really angry then. I’m not someone who gets angry, but I got irritated with my mother.’

She recalled, ‘My mother said, “You make good money,” so I said, “Do you know how hard I work to earn it?” It was so hard to hold back my anger, but I kept it in and stayed quiet.’

Hye Eun-yi said, ‘After that, I went to work, but I felt so uneasy. So when I got home after work, I apologized to my mother first and gave her more money.’ She added, ‘I told her, “Don’t let me know. Save some from your living expenses and give it to him,”’ prompting sympathy.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.