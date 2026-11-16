'Pregnant With Third Child at 40,' Park Seul-gi Already Has a Full-Term-Looking D-Line: “My Belly Is Too Big to Hide, 7 Months Along”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Park Seul-gi, who announced that she is expecting her third child at age 40, touched readers by sharing the moment she first told her husband she was pregnant.

On the 16th, Park Seul-gi shared the news of her third pregnancy through her account and thanked fans for their congratulations.

“Thank you so much, everyone, for all the congratulations. Since it’s my third, I wanted to keep this pregnancy quiet too, but my belly has grown so much more than it did with my first and second that I couldn’t hide it any longer. Oh! I did have a bit of a belly to begin with, too,” she joked, explaining why she had gone public with the news.

“Last summer, because this was a baby we had been waiting for, I found out first, and we counted this as our wedding anniversary gift. Is there any better gift we could give each other?” she said. “The baby’s nickname is Gam-tan, following Bangtan and Tantan. Today marks the end of my sixth month, and I’m already entering the seventh.”

She added, “I can feel the baby moving a little now, and it seems to be growing well, so I’m relieved. I’ll keep doing my best at the work I’m given, as I have been, and take breaks wisely, so I can get through the rest of my pregnancy well. Thank you so, so much again,” expressing her resolve to prepare for a healthy delivery.

The video shared alongside the announcement captured the special moment Park Seul-gi first told her husband about her third pregnancy. Beside her sleeping husband, she showed him an ultrasound image and a pregnancy test. Woken by the sudden news, her husband couldn’t hide his surprise and asked again, as if he couldn’t believe it: “You’re not joking, are you? For real?”

After confirming the pregnancy, her husband hugged Park Seul-gi and shared in her joy. “I shouldn’t be the one being congratulated—my love should be,” he said, making the moment even more touching. His warm reaction, as he first considered his wife’s hardship and efforts, conveyed the couple’s happiness in full.

“Let’s be happy, all five of us,” Park Seul-gi added, expressing her affection for the new addition to the family. As the third child they had waited so long for, the baby seems to be an even more special gift to the couple.

Meanwhile, Park Seul-gi, who was born in 1986, married non-celebrity Gong Mun-seong, who is one year her senior, in 2016. They welcomed their first daughter, Soye, in 2020, four years after their marriage, and their second daughter, Riye, in 2024. Now, two years later, they are set to welcome their third child, a double blessing for the couple.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.