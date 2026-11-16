CL Discusses Park Bom’s Health After ‘Unfollowing’ Her: ‘We Prepared a New 2NE1 Song, but Her Recovery Comes First’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] CL of 2NE1 revealed why she joined hands with Teddy Park again.

An interview video featuring CL was posted on The Black Label’s official YouTube channel on the 15th.

After leaving YG Entertainment, CL established a one-person agency and continued her activities independently. On the 13th, she joined hands with Teddy Park again after signing an exclusive contract with The Black Label.

Last year, 2NE1 reunited with fans at a full-group concert to mark the 15th anniversary of their debut. CL said the tour went ahead without a new 2NE1 song because it had to coincide with the anniversary. “I was so disappointed that we couldn’t release a new song. I wondered, ‘Who would be the most meaningful and best person to work with?’ and went to see Teddy.” She said she had first approached The Black Label to make a new song for 2NE1.

CL said, “Preparing a new song was something I wanted to do; no one had set it in motion or anything. Since I didn’t know how things would turn out, I kept it a secret even from the members. I thought, ‘I’ll meet with him and talk first,’ but at the time, Bom’s health was also an issue, and that was the top priority. Around then, Dara said she had prepared a solo project and wanted to promote it, so I thought we’d do that first and then do it if an opportunity came up. Later, I thought it might be fun to work with Teddy in 2026 and release music. So after talking with him, we ended up working together on this album.”

She said she had tried to express The Black Label’s style in the new song, adding, “In a way, isn’t it a company founded by someone whose tastes aligned with mine? There are lots of producers, and it was new and fun to have their styles and opinions reflected.” Her comments raised expectations.

Meanwhile, Park Bom temporarily halted her activities in August last year for health reasons. Then, in March, Park Bom suddenly claimed on social media that Sandara Park had used drugs, naming former YG head YANG HYUN SUK, composer Teddy Park, CL and others, causing a stir. Sandara Park denied the claim, saying, “I have never used drugs. I hope she gets well,” and unfollowed Park Bom’s social media account along with CL.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.