“Quitting Right After Parental Leave?”... Lim Hyun-ju Faces Cold Scrutiny Over Leaving MBC

Photo: Lim Hyun-ju, former MBC announcer, via social media

Photo: Lim Hyun-ju, former MBC announcer, via social media

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] A mother of two daughters chose to resign rather than return to work after completing 10 months of parental leave. That is why Lim Hyun-ju’s decision to leave MBC is drawing disapproving looks.

On the 16th, MBC announcer Lim Hyun-ju announced her resignation on social media, saying, “I’m leaving MBC and the Announcer Bureau. I spent a considerable amount of time thinking about leaving the company, where I joined in March 2013 and worked for 13 years and 8 months.”

She said her reason for resigning was “the decision to explore the world outside the company and the unknown possibilities within me, now that I’ve experienced so much over many years as a member of the organization.” She also shared the process of deliberation she had gone through, saying, “I kept asking myself, again and again, whether I might regret the road not taken, whatever decision I made.” At the same time, she made no secret of her plans to work as a freelancer and take on new challenges, saying, “I want to continue standing in front of a microphone wherever I am. I’m also open to new encounters and proposals.”

However, some have criticized the circumstances behind Lim’s announcement that she was resigning after recently completing parental leave.

Photo: Lim Hyun-ju, former MBC announcer, via social media

Lim married writer Daniel Tudor in February 2023, and they have two daughters. She gave birth to their second daughter in February last year and has been on parental leave since January this year. Then, in November, she said she would not return to work.

Of course, parental leave is a legally guaranteed right, and quitting a job to work as a freelancer is also an exercise of the freedom to choose an occupation, guaranteed by Article 15 of the Constitution of the Republic of Korea. The public can also empathize with Lim’s feelings as she weighed work and family after marriage, successive births, and the experience of raising children.

But the parental leave system is focused on preventing career interruptions among the “mother” workforce and facilitating a smooth return to work. It is inevitable that attention will focus on the timing, with the end of her leave coinciding with her resignation announcement before she had even taken the first step toward returning to work.

Photo: Lim Hyun-ju, former MBC announcer, via social media

Lim’s decision to embark on a freelance “exploration” after enjoying the respite of leave while leaving her colleagues to shoulder the burden of a prolonged staffing gap is why some say her actions were disappointing from an ethical standpoint, at odds with her own remark that she had “always kept sincerity and doing my best in mind.”

According to official MBC materials, the network grants 100 days of maternity leave, longer than the statutory 90 days, and allows up to 18 months of parental leave.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.