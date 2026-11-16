Lee Seo-jin Drops a Truth Bomb on Yoo Jae-suk, Who Has Taken Over Weekend Variety Shows: “Quit Running Man Already” (My Grumpy Secretary)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Lee Seo-jin delivered a blunt truth to Yoo Jae-suk, who hosts the long-running SBS program Running Man.

On the 16th, SBS released a preview video titled “The Cardio Hell That’s Harder Than Waiting on ‘Macho My Star’ Kim Jong-kook.” The video featured Kim Jong-kook as “My Star,” along with Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu, who had become his managers for the day.

That day, Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu went to the Running Man set to pick up Kim Jong-kook, the “My Star” they were supposed to look after.

When the two arrived at the set, Yoo Jae-suk joked, “You’re at it longer than I expected?” Lee Seo-jin shot back, “Why don’t you quit Running Man yourself?” His characteristically unfiltered wit had everyone on set laughing.

A little later, the real star, Kim Jong-kook, appeared. As soon as he spotted the two, he gave them a respectful 90-degree bow and warmly greeted them, saying, “You made it, hyung!”

Lee Seo-jin then drew attention by showing his particular affection for Kim Jong-kook. He praised him, saying, “You know how they say he’s manly and loyal? I think Jong-kook is the most manly and the most loyal.” He was speaking highly of Kim Jong-kook’s character and loyalty, having built a close relationship with him over time.

With his characteristically confident attitude, Kim Jong-kook said, “I don’t treat my manager like a manager,” suggesting that it wouldn’t be too difficult for the day managers to look after him. But contrary to his bold claims, once the schedule got underway, Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu were subjected to nonstop nagging.

When Kim Kwang-kyu tried to drink some juice, Kim Jong-kook immediately admonished him: “Rein in your appetite.” He also closely monitored their diets and habits, asking, “How many wet wipes have you used?” and “How can you eat meat?” He made everyone laugh by seeming less like a star being waited on by his managers and more like a supervisor overseeing their every move.

In the end, under Kim Jong-kook’s strict supervision, the two had to settle for chicken breast instead of pork belly. And that wasn’t all. At the end of the video, it was previewed that he would take them to the gym. True to his usual passion for exercise, he personally taught the day managers the importance of working out. Viewers are eager to see whether the two can get through their schedule unscathed under Kim Jong-kook’s signature grueling regimen, which goes beyond ordinary managerial duties to include everything from diet management to exercise.

Meanwhile, the episode featuring Kim Jong-kook’s extraordinary love of exercise and the struggles of Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu will air on the 20th on My Grumpy Secretary.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.