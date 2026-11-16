Amid the 'AI Cheating' Controversy, Kim Seon-tae Also Enters the Fray... Live Korean Stream for Grade 9 Civil Service Exam

Kim Seon-tae during his days as Chungju Man. Photo: Kim Seon-tae's social media

Kim Seon-tae's announcement of the 'Chungju Nyang-i' challenge. Photo: Kim Seon-tae's YouTube community

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] Former Chungju Man Kim Seon-tae, an 'issue maker,' is getting involved in the 'AI cheating controversy.' He has made a playful bold move three days before the college entrance exam.

Kim Seon-tae, a former Chungju City administrative officer and current YouTuber, announced 'The Challenge of Chungju Nyang-i (Kim Seon-tae)' on his YouTube channel on the 16th.

Alongside the post, 'I will solve the 2026 Grade 9 local civil service Korean exam live,' Kim Seon-tae named 'Chungju Nyang-i' as the test-taker. He added that he would 'broadcast it live in one take, without editing' for 18 minutes starting at 7 p.m. on the 16th.

The so-called 'kitty' controversy concerns AI cheating in various qualification exams, which has recently stirred up the country, and the wave of public verification surrounding it. It began because the top scorer on the 2026 tax accountant exam had been active in an online community under the nickname 'Tax Kitty.' After suspicions arose that he had used AI glasses, he confessed on his YouTube channel, with legal advice from attorney Lee Don-ho, 'I cheated using AI with a tiny camera and earphones.'

Lee Jin-woo, a perfect scorer on the Law School Aptitude Test (LEET), has since announced a live broadcast from Seoul's Daechi-dong on the 19th, the day of the college entrance exam, where he will publicly verify his solution to the Korean section, saying he will prove the suspicions are unfounded.

Kim Seon-tae during a past appearance on Omniscient Interfering View. Photo: Kim Seon-tae's social media

Though the subject could be risky for a former public official, Kim Seon-tae, a master of memes, didn't miss the chance to seize on the issue. He appears to have quickly jumped on the trend under the nickname 'Chungju Nyang-i.' In particular, his emphasis on solving the exam in an unedited, 'one-take' live broadcast also seems to encompass the issue surrounding LEET perfect scorer Lee Jin-woo.

This broadcast is content focused on Kim Seon-tae having fun, rather than being bound up in the AI cheating allegations. The public is already focusing its attention on the buzz he is generating in his characteristic style.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.