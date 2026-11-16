Min Hee-jin Flatly Denies Involvement in NewJeans Contract Termination... “Never Exerted Any Influence”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Min Hee-jin, the former CEO of ADOR, was referred to prosecutors on suspicion of intervening in the process of terminating the group NewJeans’ exclusive contracts. Her side strongly pushed back, flatly denying the investigation’s findings. It also raised suspicions of a leak of investigative information, noting that media reports appeared before the parties concerned had even received formal notice.

Police said on the 16th that Seoul Mapo Police Station referred the case to prosecutors, charging former CEO Min with occupational breach of trust.

The investigation focused on what role former CEO Min played in the process leading up to NewJeans’ announcement in November 2024 that it was terminating its exclusive contracts with ADOR. Police reportedly concluded that Min had influenced the members’ decision to terminate their contracts.

In an official statement, Min’s side said, “The circumstances are highly unusual and questionable: the suspect had no knowledge whatsoever that the case had been referred, yet just minutes after a particular media outlet contacted us seeking comment, an English-language article was published straightaway after being sent to the desk.”

It went on to say, “It is difficult to understand how the investigative authorities’ preliminary assessment and details of the allegations could have been reported so quickly by a particular media outlet when the person concerned had not even received official notice of the investigation’s findings.”

Min’s side also took issue with the rules governing public announcements by investigative authorities. Citing the ‘Regulations on Mutual Cooperation between Prosecutors and Judicial Police Officers and General Rules for Investigation’ and the ‘Rules on Public Relations for Police Investigation Cases, etc.,’ it argued that it should be determined whether disclosing investigative information without following formal procedures violated the rules.

“We cannot help but strongly suspect the possibility of collusion with certain forces regarding when and how the information was leaked to the media,” it said, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the leak of investigative information.

Min’s side also flatly denied the occupational breach of trust allegation. “The Seoul Yongsan Police Station previously concluded that there was no suspicion and did not refer the case regarding complaints of occupational breach of trust and issues related to management control—the same key issues at stake here,” it said. “Given the shareholding structure, Min never attempted to seize management control or engage in breach of trust, or took steps to carry out either act.”

It added, “Any discrepancies in how investigative authorities assess the same allegations will be thoroughly corrected in the course of the prosecution’s investigation.” It firmly denied that Min had exerted any influence to steer NewJeans toward its decision to terminate the contracts.

Finally, Min’s side said, “We are deeply concerned that allegations against a suspect, despite not even having been formally communicated, are spreading through the media at great speed and turning into a public opinion campaign outside the legal process, undermining the fairness of judicial proceedings.”

It added, “We hope the truth, based on objective evidence, will be clearly established through the prosecution’s investigation and court proceedings.”

Meanwhile, former CEO Min has been embroiled in a dispute over management control with HYBE and ADOR, and related legal disputes have continued even after NewJeans announced that it was terminating its exclusive contracts. Following the police’s decision to refer the case, it will now face further legal scrutiny at the prosecution stage.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.