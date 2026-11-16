‘Capable Clara’... Casually Gives an Acquaintance Chanel Jewelry, Showing ‘Mainland-Scale’ Generosity

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Clara showed off generosity on a remarkable scale, befitting a “goddess of the mainland,” by readily offering to give an acquaintance a pair of luxury Chanel earrings.

On the 15th, Clara posted a video on her social media showing her enjoying a meal with acquaintances at a hot pot restaurant in Shanghai, China.

In the video, Clara looked at the pearl earrings her acquaintance was wearing and complimented her, saying, “Those pearl earrings look great on you.” Her acquaintance replied, “I borrowed them because I knew you’d say that.”

Clara then offered the unexpected gift, saying, “Take them, sis. They look great on you.” Her acquaintance pointed out that they were from a luxury brand, saying, “They’re Chanel,” but Clara was unfazed and repeated, “Take them, sis. They look great on you.”

Clara’s willingness to give the acquaintance the expensive designer earrings simply because they suited her drew particular attention.

The acquaintance also added the caption, “Mainland-scale generosity from capable Clara,” along with, “She took me to Shanghai’s No. 1 hot pot restaurant... and now the story of her giving me Chanel.”

Clara is also a star who has achieved notable box-office success as an actress in China. Starting with the 2016 film “Sadohaengja: Teukbyeol Susadae,” she has built a name for herself locally by appearing in numerous Chinese films, including “Jeongseong,” “Daehongpo” and “Yurang Jigu 2.”

The cumulative box-office revenue of the Chinese films Clara appeared in was reported to be about 2 trillion won, drawing attention. However, that figure represents the total box-office earnings of those films and differs from Clara’s personal income.

Clara will return to Korean variety television after about 10 years through the variety show “Solo-raseo 2,” which premieres on SBS Plus and E Channel on December 7. She married a Korean-American businessman in 2019, but the two divorced by mutual agreement in August 2025. On the show, she is expected to share her glamorous single life in China, her day-to-day life as an actress and personal stories she has not shared before.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.