Are They Really Lee Dong-gook's Twin Daughters, Jaesi and Jae-ah? 'They Look Alike, but Have Different Vibes'... Surprise Update ('My Kid's Dating 3')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Former soccer player Lee Dong-gook's twin daughters, Jaesi and Jae-ah, caught attention with their more mature appearance.

On the 16th, the team behind My Kid's Dating 3 on tvN STORY and E Channel released a video titled “Twins, but With Opposite Tastes? The Twins' Special Dating Challenge.”

Watching an interview video of Jaesi and Jae-ah, Lee Dong-gook said, “Jaesi wasn't originally going to be able to stay with the group. She was supposed to go to New York for school, but the schedule was changed so she could appear on the show. Jae-ah felt uneasy about taking on something by herself.”

In the video, Jaesi shared how close she and Jae-ah are, saying, “We talk on the phone every day, sometimes sleep in the same room, and are really close.” Jae-ah also said, “I think we get along more like friends than like sisters.” Seeing Jaesi and Jae-ah together, the father panelists on My Kid's Dating 3 remarked, “They have different vibes, but they look alike.” Jaesi and Jae-ah had shed their youthful air and drew attention with their more mature appearance and radiant looks.

When asked, “What if you both liked the same person?” Jaesi and Jae-ah said, “We don't think that would happen,” explaining that their ideal types were polar opposites. Jaesi likes people with strong, defined facial features, while Jae-ah prefers a soft, gentle-looking type.

MC Kim Sung-joo asked Lee Dong-gook, “Would you be okay with them competing for the same man?” Lee Dong-gook replied, “The strong have to survive. The loser should graciously accept defeat—that's the spirit of fair play,” prompting laughter.

Lee Dong-gook married in 2005 and has twin daughters Jaesi and Jae-ah, born in 2007; twin daughters Seol-ah and Sua, born in 2013; and his youngest child, son Sian, born in 2014.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.