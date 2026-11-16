Drummer Rino: “My Father Locked Us In and Set the House on Fire... My Lot in Life Is Really Shitty”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Drummer Rino opened up about the shocking family history he experienced as a child amid his father’s domestic violence.

On the 16th, drummer Rino appeared on the YouTube show “Lee Sung-mi’s Motganda” and shared the story of his eventful life.

Introducing Rino that day, Lee Sung-mi said, “As people would put it, it’s a really shitty lot in life. You wonder how someone could have lived through a life like that. But when you meet Rino, he gives off such bright, positive energy.”

Rino said he had a difficult childhood because of his father’s alcohol dependence and domestic violence.

He said, “My father was severely addicted to alcohol and harassed my mother all the time. When I was in fourth grade, my father once locked my mother and me inside the house and set it on fire.”

He recalled, “My father set the house on fire, saying, ‘If this is how it’s going to be, let’s all die.’ He wasn’t just someone who drank a lot; he was far more violent than I could have imagined.”

He said his mother also endured extreme suffering from years of domestic violence. After becoming an adult, Rino gave her a credit card to use for living expenses, but one day he received a notification that about 170,000 won had been charged at a hospital around 4 a.m.

He said, “I wondered what Mom could be spending money on at that hour, but it was a hospital,” and revealed that his mother, who had been suffering because of his father’s violence, had drunk pesticide.

Rino opened up, saying, “When a hospital bill was charged to the first card I had ever given her, I felt utterly despairing.”

Rino said his mother eventually left home in 2017 and that he took her to a women’s protection center. He explained that his parents later divorced and that a restraining order was also issued.

He said, “I had never really seen a harmonious family, so I lived without even knowing I was dissatisfied,” calmly opening up about his childhood wounds and evoking sympathy.

Rino (Park Rino) is a drummer who began playing at age nine and joined the Korea Pop Wind Orchestra when he was in the second year of middle school. He later worked with death metal bands and in the broadcast music industry, and also participated in the music video for “This Love” by G-Dragon of BigBang. He currently works as a solo drum performance artist in Korea and abroad.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.