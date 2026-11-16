“This Isn’t a Put-Down of Vocational High Schools”: Kwon Hyuk-soo Smooths Things Over After Ahn Young-mi and Jung Sang-hoon’s Confessions

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Kwon Hyuk-soo drew laughs by stepping in to smooth things over as the candid conversation among vocational high school graduates continued.

A video titled “What Happens When Three SNL Veterans Get Together?” was released on the VIVO TV YouTube channel on the 16th.

Jung Sang-hoon encouraged Ahn Young-mi, who is currently working as a radio DJ, saying, “I hope you win the Golden Mouth award,” which is given to radio hosts with at least 20 years on air. Ahn said, “I have a desire for recognition, so I wanted to win an award one way or another.” Jung agreed, saying, “We both graduated from vocational high schools, and vocational high school graduates have a desire for recognition because they started out low.” Ahn nodded and said, “Exactly!”

In response to their candid confessions, Kwon Hyuk-soo stepped in to smooth things over, saying, “This isn’t a put-down of vocational high schools.” Jung Sang-hoon said, “We graduated from vocational high schools, so why would we put them down? We worked hard and made it this far.”

Ahn Young-mi also said that she had found out actor Kim Min was her senior at Uijeongbu Technical High School. “Whenever I said on the radio that I was the popular girl, people would say I was a pathological liar. Then someone showed up who could prove it. So I reached out and asked them to appear, but they said they were sorry. I ended up looking even more like a pathological liar,” she said with a laugh.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.